IMD issues heatwave alert for Vidarbha, temp drops in Pune

While the monsoon progress has halted in Maharashtra, temperature is again set to rise in various districts of the state. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Vidarbha for the next three days. The IMD on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for Uttar Pradesh (UP) and east and north peninsular India for the next five days. While the monsoon progress has halted in Maharashtra, temperature is again set to rise in various districts of the state. (HT PHOTO)

Dr Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “Heatwave conditions are being experienced in some parts of India. In Maharashtra, the Vidarbha division is likely to experience heatwave conditions for the next three days. We have also issued an impact-based advisory for people so as to avoid serious health impact of the heatwave.”

The southwest monsoon arrived in the Konkan region of the state on June 11 after which its progress has ground to a halt. According to experts, Cyclone Biparjoy in the Arabian Sea could be responsible for the pause in advancement of the monsoon. Vineet Kumar, a former scientist from IITM Pune, said, “The cyclone is pulling up the moisture towards it leading to less supply of moisture by monsoon winds towards the west coast. However, the monsoon winds themselves are weak at present.” Monsoon progress is expected in Maharashtra after June 17.

Meanwhile, Pune on Tuesday experienced cloudy weather since the morning with light showers across the city. As a result, there was a dip in maximum temperature in many areas. Shivajinagar logged a maximum temperature of 33 degrees Celsius; Pashan 32.7 degrees Celsius; Magarpatta 35.9 degrees Celsius; and Lohegaon 34.9 degrees Celsius. According to the IMD, the city will experience mainly clear skies for the next three days. However, there is a possibility of light rain during the afternoons/evenings. Many areas in Pune district recorded rainfall on Tuesday. Lavasa logged 12.5 mm rainfall, Lonavala 4.0 mm, Rajgurunagar 1 mm, Talegaon 3.0 mm, Girivan in Mulshi 11.0 mm, Bhor 5.0 mm, and Khed 2.5 mm.

