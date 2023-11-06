Important documents stolen from Pune education dept office

Several important documents related to teaching and non-teaching staff have been stolen from the Pune Divisional Deputy Director of Education Office. The incident came to light on Sunday. A case has been registered in this case at Bund Garden police station on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A case has been registered in this case at Bund Garden police station on Monday.

As per the education department, a complaint has been lodged with the police by the education sub-inspector of the Pune Divisional Deputy Director of Education office that the personal recognition documents have been stolen from the Deputy Director of Education office.

Outgoing records of approval of teachers and non-teaching staff in the camp for the years 2016, 2017, and 2018, totalling five bags and ₹300 have been stolen from the office.

Rajendra Ahire, Pune divisional deputy director of education, said, “A complaint has been lodged with the police as the register in the office has been stolen. They were important documents related to the approval of teaching and non-teaching staff.”

Some officials of the education department have been booked in various cases in the past and are currently being investigated. An inquiry is also being conducted in the case of personal recognition. So it will be interesting to see if the same document related to these officials is stolen.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON