close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Important documents stolen from Pune education dept office

Important documents stolen from Pune education dept office

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2023 09:19 PM IST

Outgoing records of approval of teachers and non-teaching staff in the camp for the years 2016, 2017, and 2018, totalling five bags and ₹300 have been stolen from the office.

Several important documents related to teaching and non-teaching staff have been stolen from the Pune Divisional Deputy Director of Education Office. The incident came to light on Sunday.

A case has been registered in this case at Bund Garden police station on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A case has been registered in this case at Bund Garden police station on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A case has been registered in this case at Bund Garden police station on Monday.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

As per the education department, a complaint has been lodged with the police by the education sub-inspector of the Pune Divisional Deputy Director of Education office that the personal recognition documents have been stolen from the Deputy Director of Education office.

Outgoing records of approval of teachers and non-teaching staff in the camp for the years 2016, 2017, and 2018, totalling five bags and 300 have been stolen from the office.

Rajendra Ahire, Pune divisional deputy director of education, said, “A complaint has been lodged with the police as the register in the office has been stolen. They were important documents related to the approval of teaching and non-teaching staff.”

Some officials of the education department have been booked in various cases in the past and are currently being investigated. An inquiry is also being conducted in the case of personal recognition. So it will be interesting to see if the same document related to these officials is stolen.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out