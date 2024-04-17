In Solapur, Devendra Fadnavis criticises CPI (M)’s Narsayya Adam

Speaking at a rally in Solapur on Tuesday, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis criticised Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Narsayya Adam, who recently extended support to Congress’s candidate from the Solapur Lok Sabha (LS) constituency, Praniti Shinde. Fadnavis was addressing a rally in Solapur on Tuesday after Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar and Ram Satpute filed their nomination papers from the Madha and Solapur seats, respectively. (HT PHOTO)

Taking a dig at Adam, Fadnavis said, “The Narendra Modi government has given 30,000 houses to workers by helping them beyond party politics. Yet, some chose to go the other way. However, people know who is behind building the houses.”

In February this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Solapur to deliver over 15,024 homes in the district to beneficiaries from the economically weaker sections of society. Although the project to build houses was first mooted by Adam, who had previously praised the PM for which he was punished by his party, CPI (M).

Fadnavis was addressing a rally in Solapur on Tuesday after Ranjitsinh Nimbalkar and Ram Satpute filed their nomination papers from the Madha and Solapur seats, respectively. All prominent BJP leaders were present at the rally. Large numbers of supporters were present supporting both candidates.

Fadnavis said, “In this election, we have to choose our national leader. We have two choices; one is Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the second is Rahul Gandhi. This is not a fight between Nimbalkar and Dhairyashil Mohite Patil in Madha or Satpute and Shinde in Solapur. Each of your votes given to Nimbalkar and Satpute for the lotus will be for Narendra Modi.’’

“Modi(ji) is our growth engine and all other parties in the Mahayuti are its coaches. But on the other side, there are many politicians like Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar, Mamata Banerjee, Lalu Prasad Yadav who are seeking to be the engine,” Fadnavis said.

On Tuesday, National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) candidate, Dhairyashil Mohite Patil, too, filed his nomination papers from the Madha LS constituency.

Mohite Patil was keen to contest the Madha seat on a Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket but after announcement of Nimbalkar’s candidature, Mohite Patil and his supporters joined the NCP (SP).