Incomplete road work clogs traffic at Pune’s Katraj Chowk

More than two-and-a-half months after completion of the Katraj flyover at Katraj Chowk, commuters continue to face traffic congestion as the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is still to complete the cement-concrete road beneath the flyover owing to a tree right in the middle of the road that is obstructing the work. So much so that citizens are now demanding that regular traffic flow be restored immediately. In February this year, the PMC road department took possession of a 40-guntha land parcel at Katraj Chowk and began work on the road the very next day. (Mahendra Kolhe/HT photo)

Sudhir Chavan, executive engineer with the PMC road department, said, “The delay is due to one tree at the centre of the road. As per the Maharashtra Tree Act, we must follow a standard replantation procedure. This includes issuing a public notice, calling for objections, conducting a hearing, and submitting a final proposal to the PMC commissioner for approval. We have completed all these steps and are now awaiting the commissioner’s nod. Once we receive it, the tree will be removed within a week, and the road will be completed and opened for public use.”

In early December last year, traffic diversions were introduced at Katraj Chowk by the Pune traffic police to help the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) complete the work on the flyover. Saliem Sheikh, sub-engineer, NHAI, said, “We completed the girder work for the Katraj flyover in February. Currently, the PMC is carrying out the cement-concrete road work near the flyover at Katraj Chowk.”

In February this year, the PMC road department took possession of a 40-guntha land parcel at Katraj Chowk and began work on the road the very next day. Officials promised that the cement-concrete road would be completed by the first week of April and would be opened to traffic the week after. Over two-and-a-half months later however, the road remains unfinished forcing motorists to take long detours and resulting in increased travel time, fuel expenses and daily frustration. The situation is particularly troublesome for commuters navigating the busy Katraj junction, which houses a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus stand, vegetable market, and an autorickshaw stand — all of which are affected by the congestion caused by the incomplete road.

Praful Gaikwad, a Katraj resident, rued, “It’s been months since the flyover was completed, but we’re still stuck in long traffic jams every day because the road beneath isn’t ready. The diversions are confusing and time-consuming. We’re losing time, money, and patience. The authorities need to speed up the remaining work and restore normal traffic flow.”

Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “We have allowed PMPML buses to use the Katraj Chowk route. Currently, road and drainage work by the PMC is going on near the chowk. We have instructed them to complete the work within a week. After reviewing the progress, we will decide when to reopen Katraj Chowk for regular traffic.”