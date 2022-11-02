Increase in daily flight operation slots, intl. flights out of Pune airport

As the winter schedule has started, airlines have increased the number of flights out of Pune with the Pune airport slated to cross 200 flight operations (100 departure and 100 arrival) daily this month. What’s more, Pune airport will be connected with three international destinations in addition to Dubai namely, Bangkok, Singapore and Doha, with the Pune to Bangkok flight scheduled to begin on November 12, Pune to Singapore on December 2, and Pune to Doha thereafter.

According to the information shared by the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the winter schedule has started for the Pune airport since the last two days with the Indian Air Force (IAF) having approved over 200 slots daily for civil flight operations. Usually, there are 218 daily flight slots approved by the IAF with the highest (247) being on Sunday. While airlines have also increased their flight operations looking at the response from passengers, and allotted flight operation slots have risen to 200.

Santosh Doke, airport director, said, “Certainly, the daily flight operation slots have increased in the winter schedule as the number of both arriving and departing flights has increased. It is a good sign for Pune airport as there are greater footfalls and we are trying to provide the best facilities to passengers. Till now, 85 slots each for departure and arrival have been applied for with regard to daily flight operations but the number will only increase in the coming months considering year-end and the vacation season.”

“From November 12, the Pune to Bangkok flight will commence whereas the Pune to Singapore and Pune to Doha flights (one each) will begin next month. This will not only increase international travel but also cargo transport from Pune to various parts of the world,” Doke said.