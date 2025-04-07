Increase in licences issued by Pune RTO in FY 2024-25

The number of learning, permanent and international licences issued by the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has increased in the financial year 2024-25 as compared to the previous financial year 2023-24. The IDTR track comes under the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) and began operating since March 2015. (Hindustan Times)

As per the data shared by the Pune RTO, the number of permanent licences issued rose from 132,944 in the financial year 2023-24 to 156,638 in the financial year 2024-25. Similarly, the number of learning licences issued rose from 277,904 in the financial year 2023-24 to 307,334 in the financial year 2024-25. The number of international licences issued rose from 5,210 in the financial year 2023-24 to 5,266 in the financial year 2024-25.

As it is mandatory for every citizen who rides a two-wheeler or drives a four-wheeler to have a proper driving licence, the Pune RTO has set up its learning licence test department at the Sangamwadi RTO and its permanent licence test at the sensor-based track at the Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR). The learning licence test for both two- and four- wheelers is held at the Sangamwadi RTO else applicants can appear for the test online from the comfort of their home. Whereas for the two-wheeler permanent licence test, applicants have to visit the Phulewadi RTO office at Alandi Road. For the four-wheeler permanent licence test, applicants have to visit the IDTR test track at Bhosari Phata Chowk.

The IDTR track comes under the Central Institute of Road Transport (CIRT) and began operating since March 2015. There are tracks of three different shapes here – an 8-shaped track to check turning skills; an H-shaped track to check reverse driving skills; and a gradient track to check if the driver is skilled enough to control a vehicle on an incline and a slope. Most of the applicants are newly-trained drivers and do not have experience of driving on such kind of tracks so the number of applicants failing is also high. A computerised system is attached to the sensors through which an accurate reading of the driver’s skills is possible and accordingly, he/she passes or fails the test.

Swapnil Bhosale, deputy regional transport officer, said, “The rise in the number of licences shows that citizens are becoming more responsible and aware of road safety norms. We are committed to maintaining transparency and efficiency in our services.”

While Amit Kulkarni, a resident of Kothrud, said, “With increasing traffic and strict enforcement, getting a valid driving licence feels like a necessity. I am glad that the RTO is making the process more streamlined.”