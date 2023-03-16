Home / Cities / Pune News / India can face water woes due to effects of climate change: Avinash Mishra

India can face water woes due to effects of climate change: Avinash Mishra

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 16, 2023 10:42 PM IST

There are a lot of problems in the way we conserve water and its distribution. India can face water woes in the future due to effects of climate change, says official

NITI Aayog advisor on Water and Land Resources Avinash Mishra has cautioned that India could face water woes in the future due to effects of climate change and hence the need of the hour is to study traditional methods of water-management for water conservation.

In India, currently 1,999 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM) water is available. Out of which, 1,140 BCM water is available for usage and 690 BCM water derives from sources like rivers, lakes, while 450 BCM water comes from underground wells. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
In India, currently 1,999 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM) water is available. Out of which, 1,140 BCM water is available for usage and 690 BCM water derives from sources like rivers, lakes, while 450 BCM water comes from underground wells. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Mishra was on Wednesday was speaking on ‘Freshwater Ecosystems and Challenges’ during the workshop series titled ‘Institutionalised Skilling Ecosystems for Advanced Realisation of Sagar Vision’ to drive the Underwater Domain Awareness (UDA) framework, organised by Pune-based Maritime Research Centre (MRC) along with Indo-Swiss Centre for Excellence (ISCE) at the College of Engineering, Pune.

Mishra said, “In India, currently 1,999 Billion Cubic Meter (BCM) water is available. Out of which, 1,140 BCM water is available for usage and 690 BCM water derives from sources like rivers, lakes, while 450 BCM water comes from underground wells. There are a lot of problems in the way we conserve water and its distribution. India can face water woes in the future due to effects of climate change. In this scenario, we are focusing on solving problems of water conservation and management. This includes ways of waste water treatment and its reuse and changes in agricultural methods.”

“To solve the current issue of water conservation and management, with the help of modern technology, age-old systems can be used effectively,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out