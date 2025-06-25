India to get dedicated helicopter directorate under DGCA

PUNE: Union minister of civil aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday announced the creation of a dedicated helicopter directorate under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) aimed at providing single-window regulatory oversight, addressing helicopter-specific safety and certification issues, and assisting operators with procedural requirements. Naidu made the announcement during his keynote address at the seventh ‘Helicopter and Small Aircraft Summit’. Union minister of civil aviation Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu on Tuesday announced forming dedicated helicopter directorate under the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). (HT)

Despite India’s size and growing aviation needs, the country currently has only around 300 helicopters in civil operation—far fewer than countries like Brazil, which has over 600. Highlighting this gap, Naidu said that the new dedicated directorate under the DGCA will be a first-of-its-kind institutional support mechanism for rotary-wing aviation. He also acknowledged financial challenges in the small aircraft segment, particularly the high cost of new aircraft. “To promote aircraft leasing, we passed a bill in Parliament protecting aircraft objects’ interests. As a result, leasing costs have reduced by 8 to 10%,” he noted.

Naidu highlighted the Centre’s digital initiatives such as the Heli Sewa portal that have helped streamline operations through digitised processes like route approvals and slot allocations, enhancing transparency and efficiency across the board. The summit also witnessed the formal award of new Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik (UDAN) helicopter routes across several states, further strengthening regional air connectivity under the central government’s flagship UDAN scheme.

Speaking to operators and industry stakeholders, Naidu underlined the importance of building a robust aviation safety culture, especially on high-risk routes like those in Uttarakhand. “Safety of pilgrims must remain our top priority—there can be no shortcuts, no room for communication errors, and no margin for poor decision-making. We must build a culture of trust, dialogue and discipline which I feel is a shared responsibility between the Centre, the states, and the operators,” he said.

Referring to this year’s helicopter accidents during the ‘Char Dham Yatra’, Naidu stressed that there can be no compromise on safety. He cited operational challenges such as sudden weather changes that make take-off and landing difficult for pilots. To counter this, the ministry is exploring the use of advanced technologies and improved air traffic control systems. The June 15 crash of an Aryan Aviation Pvt Ltd helicopter returning from Kedarnath, which killed all seven persons on board, was among the incidents that brought safety concerns into sharp focus.

“There should be no compromise on the safety aspect. For the ‘Char Dham Yatra’, we want to enhance the safety even more. We are looking into enhanced surveillance. We are creating more systems. Since it is a hilly area, the air traffic management is challenging as there is no signal there. That is why we are looking for innovative solutions so that we can have better air traffic control,” Naidu said.

Naidu emphasised the unique role helicopters and small aircraft play in a country like India, where terrain and infrastructure constraints make conventional airports difficult to establish in certain regions. “India is such a vast country with different terrains and challenges. To connect every corner, we need different ecosystems. Helicopters help us reach areas where it is difficult to build airports,” he said.

Naidu expressed satisfaction with the growing involvement of state governments in this sector. While 15 states were represented at last year’s summit in Shillong, this year saw participation from 20 states, many of which showed keen interest in expanding helicopter and small aircraft operations.

“States are proactively coming forward, saying they want more helicopter and small aircraft operations. These platforms help everyone come together and build the ecosystem. The aviation industry is a key pillar in India’s development roadmap towards 2047. The importance of collaboration between central and state governments, industry players, and regulatory bodies cannot be overstated,” Naidu said.

Minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol, who also attended the summit, said that an increase in domestic air traffic will open up new economic opportunities and boost trade, tourism, and employment. “The Modi government is focused on realising the full potential of this sector. Today, India has over 250 helicopters in civil service and more than 1,000 helipads across the nation. The coming years present immense opportunities for further expansion. This summit will significantly contribute to promoting research, employment generation, and economic development in the aviation ecosystem,” Mohol said.