India’s first ‘Demonstration Facility for Biopolymers’ inaugurated in Pune

On Sunday, October 13, 2024, India’s first ‘Demonstration Facility for Biopolymers’ showcasing Praj Industries Limited’s (Praj’s) indigenously developed integrated polylactic acid (PLA) technology was inaugurated at the hands of Dr Jitendra Singh, minister of state (independent charge), ministry of science and technology; in the presence of Rajesh Gokhale, secretary, department of biotechnology (DBT); and Ashish Lele, director, National Chemical Laboratory at Jejuri near Pune. The facility was inaugurated at the hands of Dr Jitendra Singh, minister of state (independent charge), ministry of science and technology. (HT PHOTO)

Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, “Praj’s first-of-its-kind ‘Demonstration Facility for Biopolymers’ in India is a pioneering effort in developing indigenously integrated technology for the production of PLA. This demonstrates India’s strong lead in technological innovation and the resolve to transition from fossil-based plastics to eco-friendly alternatives, crucial for addressing the global plastic pollution crisis. This will also enable the dual goals of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India’. This facility symbolises a new chapter for India’s bioeconomy.”

Lele said, “The inauguration of Praj’s demonstration facility for biopolymers signifies a pivotal advancement. India produces around 25 million tonne of plastic annually with 9.3 million tonne turning into waste and only 3.4 million tonne being collected. The rest ends up in landfills and our oceans. It is crucial to tackle the plastic crisis by shifting towards biodegradable and compostable bioplastics. A collaborative partnership among industry, academia, and government, exemplified by Praj’s initiatives, is essential to address this urgent challenge.”

Praj, a leader in industrial biotechnology, has developed a strong leadership position in the biofuels industry and also diversified into renewable chemicals and materials (RCM) with key focus on bioplastics. Integrated PLA technology was developed at the Praj research and development centre. Made from renewable resources such as corn starch or sugarcane, PLA is a natural polymer designed to substitute widely used petroleum-based plastics like PET (polyethene terephthalate). Praj’s recently constructed state-of-the-art demonstration facility – spread over three acres – houses fermentation, chemical synthesis, separation and purification sections along with other supporting sections. The facility showcases production capacities of 100 tonne per annum (TPA) for Lactic Acid; and 60 TPA for Lactide, equivalent to 55 TPA for PLA.

Commenting on the landmark development, Pramod Chaudhari, founder and executive Chairman, Praj, said, “In 2020, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Praj strategically chose to diversify its offerings beyond its established leadership in bioenergy solutions, signalling a crucial turning point in the company’s development. We began our journey into renewable chemicals and materials, particularly emphasising bioplastics. Together, we are dedicated to the shared vision of establishing India as a global bio-manufacturing hub, while addressing the plastic crisis, and creating a sustainable, innovative, and resilient future for #ViksitBharat!”