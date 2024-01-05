International cargo services to resume from Pune airport

The international cargo service at Pune airport, which has been closed for a year, is about to resume services now. The customs department has issued a circular to this effect and the airport administration has been given an order to resume international operations. Preparations have also been completed in the cargo terminal of Pune airport and the international cargo service will start this coming Monday. International cargo services at Pune airport were closed for a year due to non-clearance by the customs department. (HT PHOTO)

International cargo services at Pune airport were closed for a year due to non-clearance by the customs department.

The airport facility was inspected by the Customs Department officials in December after minor technical issues were resolved and then cargo service was approved in the first week of the new year.

Now that the international cargo service has started, the small and big entrepreneurs of Pune along with the citizens will also benefit from it.

Currently, there are international connections from Pune to Singapore and Dubai. So, the goods will be sent directly to these two places. Furthermore, travellers who want to ship their baggage to other countries such as Europe and the United States can do so from Pune airport.

The facility of ‘transit’ is also commencing from the Pune Airport facility. Under this, as ‘cargo’ gets permission from the Customs Department at Pune Airport, they will not have to get permission from the Customs at other airports.

“While most of the agricultural goods produced in the region are sent abroad from the Pune airport, it primarily includes vegetables and fruits. However, as the international freight service was shut for almost a year, many small producers, farmers, and trades in the region suffered considerable losses. Farmers are going to benefit the most when the service restarts now,” said a senior airport official on condition of anonymity.

“The Customs Department has authorised the commencement of international cargo services. As a result, the path for this service is now clear. We’re hoping to restart the service on Monday,” said Pradeep Kumar, deputy general manager, cargo, Pune Airport.