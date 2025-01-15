Menu Explore
International Pen Festival 2025 from Jan 18 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 15, 2025 06:40 AM IST

This year, we assure our visitors a vibrant celebration of creativity and craftsmanship for everyone from seasoned collectors to passionate beginners

The 8th International Pen Festival 2025 will be held between January 18 and 19 at Siddhi Gardens, DP Road, near Mhatre Bridge, Erandwane. Speaking about the festival, Surendra Karamchandani, an organiser, said, “We have been organising this International Pen Festival for seven years and have always received an overwhelming response. This year, we assure our visitors a vibrant celebration of creativity and craftsmanship for everyone from seasoned collectors to passionate beginners.” 

This year’s festival will feature over 75 premium makers of pens from around the globe that include a range of fountain pens, ball pens and roller pens.  

In addition to the two-day pen festival, Writing Wonders will commemorate Handwriting Day on 23rd January 2025 with competitions across 35 schools involving over 33,000 students.  

