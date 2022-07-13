Interstate travel not affected by heavy rains
The incessant rains across the city and ghat areas did not affect the interstate transport. Despite warnings from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) of poor visibility and slippery road during the intense spell, ghat areas remained clear and no major traffic disruption was reported, according to public transport utility officials.
Abhijeet Bhosale, public relations officer, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC), “All buses are running on time and there is no major disruption of traffic.”
Sanket Nirgudkar, a professional who travelled from Mumbai to Pune, said, “Apart from waterlogging issue at Wakad, the traffic on the Pune-Mumbai expressway was normal. A minor landslide was reported at ghat section, but the highway police cleared the debris. There was no fog condition on the stretch as seen two days ago and I reached Pune as per schedule.”
Trains from Pune to Mumbai were running on time.
“Trains are running as per schedule. There was no cancellation on any morning train going to Mumbai from Pune and no landslide reported along the route in ghats,” said Central Railway public relations officer, Pune division, Manoj Jhavar.
“I travelled from Vashi to Pune today. We were caught in heavy rains during our travel from Mumbai to Pune. However, we did not encounter much traffic on the expressway. Our travel on the expressway was better as compared to the heavy traffic we faced in Pune,” said MP Joshi, a Mumbai resident on Wednesday.
Maha rains: Mumbai, Pune among 11 districts on alert, CM Shinde calls for vigil
The Regional Meteorological Center of Mumbai earlier today forecast that moderate to heavy rain is likely to occur over Mumbai for the next 24 hours. It further predicted that the possibility of very heavy rainfall is expected is isolated nooks for the next 48 hours.
Traffic snarls, train delays mark another rainy day
Mumbai Heavy rain on Wednesday caused water logging in various parts of south Mumbai and the suburbs which led to another day of traffic snarls and delayed train schedules. Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, the India Meteorological Department recorded 66mm rain at the Santacruz weather station and 49.8mm in Colaba. In the 24-hours ending 8.30am Wednesday, the suburbs received 44.6mm rain, while south Mumbai received 24mm.
Roads waterlogged, traffic disrupted in Hinjewadi, Wakad areas
Roads leading from Wakad, Sayaji underpass, and the IT hub Hinjewadi main road, have been waterlogged due to water overflowing from the nullahs, thus becoming a nuisance for many of the IT personnel commuting to work and causing long traffic jams. Early in the day on Thursday, the National Highways Authority of India, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, police and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation officials visited the waterlogged roads of Wakad and Hinjewadi and inspected the stormwater drainages sites.
Presidential election: All arrangements in place, two ballot boxes sent to Lucknow
All arrangements for the July 18 presidential election were complete and the Election Commission had sent two ballot boxes to the state capital for the voting, said the presiding officer in Uttar Pradesh for the poll, Brij Bhushan Dubey. Besides, the Election Commission had given permission for five Uttar Pradesh MLAs to cast their votes outside the state, Dubey said. He added that after the voting, these ballot boxes will be sent to Delhi.
Pune district collector imposes Section 144 at all tourist spots
Pune district collector, Rajesh Deshmulh on Wednesday issued restraining orders under section 144 till July 17 in the district due to heavy rain forecast. Tourist destinations like Sinhagad fort, Dukes Nose, Ekvira cave area, Panshet Dam, among other destinations have been made out of bounds for the tourists till midnight of July 17.
