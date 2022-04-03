IPL betting racket busted in Pune, three arrested

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday, arrested three persons during a raid on an illegal IPL cricket betting racket at Kalewadi. At least ₹25 lakh cash and nine mobiles have been seized.

The accused were betting on the match played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the MCA stadium in Pune.

The accused arrested have been identified as Bhupendra Charanjeet Singh Gill alias Sunny (38), Ricki Rajesh Khemchandani (38) and Subhash Ramkisan Agarwal (57), while the fourthperson booked has been identified as Sunni Sukheja.

The anti-gunda squad of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) crime branch raided the premises at flat number 106 located in the Vaibhav Paradise area of Rajwadenagar in Kalewadi.

Assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) Hazrat Ali Pathan has lodged a first information report (FIR) in connection with the incident.

PCMC police chief Krishna Prakash who had received a tip-off regarding the crime had sent a special team to bust the racket.

DCP Manchak Ippar who supervised the raid said that the action was taken around 10.30 pm on Saturday and an FIR was lodged at Wakad police station.

Bhupendra Gill is a criminal on record and many serious offences are lodged against him at different police stations, police said.