IPL betting racket busted in Pune, three arrested
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police, on Saturday, arrested three persons during a raid on an illegal IPL cricket betting racket at Kalewadi. At least ₹25 lakh cash and nine mobiles have been seized.
The accused were betting on the match played between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans at the MCA stadium in Pune.
The accused arrested have been identified as Bhupendra Charanjeet Singh Gill alias Sunny (38), Ricki Rajesh Khemchandani (38) and Subhash Ramkisan Agarwal (57), while the fourthperson booked has been identified as Sunni Sukheja.
The anti-gunda squad of the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) crime branch raided the premises at flat number 106 located in the Vaibhav Paradise area of Rajwadenagar in Kalewadi.
Assistant of sub-inspector (ASI) Hazrat Ali Pathan has lodged a first information report (FIR) in connection with the incident.
PCMC police chief Krishna Prakash who had received a tip-off regarding the crime had sent a special team to bust the racket.
DCP Manchak Ippar who supervised the raid said that the action was taken around 10.30 pm on Saturday and an FIR was lodged at Wakad police station.
Bhupendra Gill is a criminal on record and many serious offences are lodged against him at different police stations, police said.
Over 70 people fall ill after consuming buckwheat flour in Haridwar
On the first day of the Navratri festival, over 70 people fell ill after consuming food items made from buckwheat flour (katu la aata) after breaking their day-long fast in Haridwar, officials said. Several such cases of food poisoning were reported on Friday night and Saturday morning at villages of Kangdi , Gajiwali, Shyampur, Brahampuri and saint-dominated cluster of Bhoopatwala. Public representatives also visited the affected people at the hospitals.
Your Space: Provide encroachers legal space, penalise squatters
There are many illegal stalls occupying public spaces and causing inconvenience and nuisance. Many of these vendors are looking for work and this is the simplest way. Anita Salve Ward offices should intervene Many residents are raising concern over encroachments. There are many squatters who have political backing. If these squatters are causing problems for the public then the authorities should act on it. There are many things the local governing bodies can do.
Kanpur: Fire at crowded mall, six tenders rushed to spot
A fire broke out on Sunday at one of Kanpur's biggest and most visited shopping arcade, Rave Moti Mall in Rawatpur. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control. According to preliminary information, the fire was first reported from the second floor of the mall. Hundreds of people were inside the complex when thick smoke started billowing out of the mall, triggering a melee as everybody ran for safety.
Maharaja Yaduveer earns praise for his simplicity - see how
Mysuru's Maharaja from the Wadiyar dynasty Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar followed a similar notion for Guru bhakti which was demonstrated yesterday via Mysuru Maharaja Sri Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar's viral photo of him sitting on the stage. By doing so, he has proved his humble and down-to-earth nature. Videos of the same also emerged as well. The photos and videos of him doing so became viral on social media sites with people appreciating his humble gesture.
Ambulance headed with patient to Meerut runs out of fuel midway
In a case of negligence an ambulance carrying a patient, moving towards Meerut from Bijnor on Saturday evening suddenly ran out of fuel on the way. Chief Medical Officer of Meerut, Dr Akhilesh Mohan intimated the incident and said "The ambulance was not from Meerut. It was coming from Bijnor to Meerut when it ran out of fuel." A video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the incident came to light.
