Irrigation scam far bigger than stated, claims ex-chief engineer

PUNE: Former irrigation department chief engineer Vijay Pandhare on Wednesday backed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s recent allegations of ₹100 crore corruption in irrigation projects, asserting the financial irregularities were far more extensive than reported, while also alleging that Pawar refrained from naming those responsible because of his own alleged involvement in multiple irrigation-related scams. Former irrigation department chief engineer Vijay Pandhare backed Ajit Pawar’s allegations of ₹100cr corruption in irrigation projects, asserting financial irregularities were far more than reported. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

A day after Pawar levelled allegations against the Shiv Sena–Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of 1995–99, Pandhare, while speaking in Pune, said, “Several major lift irrigation schemes taken up under the Krishna Valley Project were riddled with large-scale corruption.”

According to Pandhare, Pawar has referred to a figure of ₹100 crore, but the actual scale of the alleged scam across irrigation projects was much higher. “When all these projects are taken together, the scam runs into thousands of crores,” he claimed.

While Pawar is now making allegations, Pandhare alleged that Pawar himself was at the centre of several large and small corruption cases. He claimed Pawar deliberately avoided naming officials as he was himself involved. “Both the ruling party and the opposition are thieves together,” Pandhare alleged.

Pandhare said he had written several letters to the government in the past, flagging these issues. He added that the BJP was now “trapped” due to political compulsions of sharing power with Pawar.

Elaborating on the alleged modus operandi, Pandhare claimed that some irrigation department officials would approach ministers and explain how thousands of crores could be made by pushing projects. “With the help of such officials, scams were executed. Such “gangs” are still active in the department,” he alleged.

He further claimed that project estimates were prepared without surveys, tenders were approved, and surveys and designs were carried out later. “This led to a sharp escalation in project costs. All this has been mentioned in detail in the Chitale Committee report,” Pandhare said.

According to Pandhare, the committee had recommended the appointment of a high-powered panel to investigate the alleged scams. “Even after the government accepted the report, no such committee has been formed,” he said.

On Tuesday, the last day of campaigning for the municipal corporation elections, Pawar was in Pune, where he revived allegations of corruption in irrigation projects during the 1995–99 Shiv Sena–BJP government led by then- chief minister Manohar Joshi.

Pawar alleged that irrigation projects during the Sena–BJP regime were deliberately cost-inflated to generate party funds.

Referring to the Purandar irrigation project, Pawar claimed he still possessed documents to support his allegations. He said the project proposal had pegged the cost at ₹330 crore when it came before him during his tenure at the Krishna Valley Development Corporation.

“I refused to clear the project,” Pawar said, claiming a reassessment showed the work could be completed for ₹220 crore. “The additional ₹110 crore was added intentionally — ₹100 crore for party funds and ₹10 crore for officials,” he alleged.

Pawar’s remarks triggered fresh political controversy, with opposition parties expected to seek further investigation into irrigation projects.

Responding to the allegations, revenue minister and BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticised Pawar’s timing, pointing out that the period from 1999 to 2024 spans over two decades. “If such allegations were made in 1999, when the file first came to Ajit Pawar, it would have been understandable. Making these claims after so many years is not appropriate. People will not believe it,” Bawankule said.

He added that Pawar appeared disappointed due to the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic elections and was displaying negativity. “One should not act in a manner that creates discord. Ajit Pawar is a senior leader, but the way he has spoken was unexpected,” Bawankule said.

NCP (SP) leader and former irrigation minister Eknath Khadse said, “I was the irrigation minister in 1999. To my knowledge, no decision was taken to raise party funds by inflating project costs. Why was he (Ajit Pawar) silent for over 25 years?”

Khadse suggested that Pawar make documents public to establish the truth and alleged that Pawar was attempting to divert attention from allegations linked to his own tenure.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said the BJP, NCP and the Shinde faction had ample funds in the ongoing elections.

“Ajit Pawar has now clarified where this money comes from — illegal projects. They are exposing each other’s files and blackmailing one another,” Raut said.