IT companies in Hinjewadi affected by power outage 

Frequent fire incidents near high-voltage power infrastructure continue to cause power disruptions in Pune and its surrounding areas. In the latest incident on Saturday, March 22, a fire in the hilly region of Ambegaon led to the tripping of the Pirangut-Kandalgaon 220 KV extra-high-voltage tower line of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited’s (MSETCL). As a result, over 90,000 domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers, including 200 IT companies in Hinjewadi, faced a power outage. a fire in the hilly region of Ambegaon led to the tripping of the Pirangut-Kandalgaon 220 KV extra-high-voltage tower line of Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited’s (MSETCL). (HT PHOTO)

According to MSETCL officials, small and large trees and bushes caught fire in the Ambegaon hills. The fire spread beneath the Pirangut-Kandalgaon 220 KV tower line, causing a tripping event. This led to a disruption in 31 substations—13 in Pimpri division and 18 in the Mulshi division—creating a deficit of 182 MW in the power system. Senior engineers from MSETCL rushed to the site and promptly carried out repairs, restoring power within 43 minutes.

Earlier in March, a massive power disruption occurred when an unidentified person set fire to dry grass near the 400 kV extra-high-voltage substations in Talegaon. This caused tripping in MSETCL’s Talegaon-Lonikand 400 kV tower line, affecting nearly 2.49 lakh consumers in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Chakan MIDC, Bhosari, and nearby areas for over an hour.

Commenting on the issue, an MSETCL official said, “These recurring incidents highlight the vulnerability of high-voltage power infrastructure to fire hazards, particularly in dry seasons. With rising temperatures increasing the risk of such fires, we have instructed officials to implement stricter preventive measures, including firebreaks and regular monitoring of vegetation near power lines.”