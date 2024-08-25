It is NCP vs NCP in Hadapsar

Pune: The Hadapsar assembly constituency, which has elected candidates from different parties in the past, is currently represented by Nationalist Congress party (NCP) and the contest here in upcoming assembly election is likely to see face-off between the two NCP factions, led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar. The Hadapsar contest in upcoming assembly election is likely to see face-off between the two NCP factions, led by Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

After Balasaheb Shivarkar from the Congress served as an MLA from Hadapsar for five years after 2004, the constituency was represented by Shiv Sena’s Mahadev Babar in the state assembly in 2009. In 2014, during the Modi wave, Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Yogesh Tilekar marked record victory from the constituency. In 2019, the undivided NCP was able to wrest the constituency from the BJP. Hadapsar constituency has sizeable votes from all parties.

The constituency comprising urban and rural population has seen massive development in recent years with townships like Magarpatta, Amanora Park and large housing societies in Hadapsar, Mundhwa, NIBM, Wanowrie, Kondhwa, Ramwadi and Katraj areas turning it into a cosmopolitan locality.

Hadapsar has also recorded new voters who do not follow caste dynamics.

Caste used to be one of the criteria for picking candidates as both Maratha and Mali (OBC) have sizeable votes in the constituency. Kondhwa area has sizeable Muslim voters.

The last two elections have seen close fight between BJP and NCP.

Ajit Pawar, who joined BJP and Shiv Sena as part of Mahayuti alliance, has staked claim on the seat.

NCP sitting MLA Chetan Tupe said, “As per the alliance formula, it is decided that sitting seat will remain with same party. Hence, I am hoping to get a chance again to represent the constituency that I have successfully served since last five years.”

BJP too has apparently accepted NCP’s claim as the party has given chance to their candidate Yogesh Tilekar on legislative council.

Tupe said, “Traditionally, people used to do caste equation, but that era is over now. The demography of the constituency has changed, and people now vote on development issues.”

NCP (SP)’s Yogesh Sasane said, “It is most likely that the election would be between the NCP factions. I have expressed my will to become an aspirant and have been meeting people for last five years. I have relatives in all parts of the constituency with good relations with voters since last three decades. We supported MP Amol Kolhe from Hadapsar during the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.”

There are talks that Sena’s Babar may join the NCP to get ticket.

The Lok Sabha 2024 polls saw battle between NCP’s Shivajirao Adhalrao and Sharad Pawar-led party’s Amol Kolhe with the latter winning the seat from this constituency.

The constituency faces issues like garbage management, road development mainly in developing areas Undri, NIBM, Ramtekdi and Hadapsar.