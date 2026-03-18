IT tribunal on cards to address employee grievances, Fundkar tells assembly

The state government plans to set up a dedicated tribunal to address grievances of IT employees, labour minister Akash Fundkar informed the state assembly on Wednesday. The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by Jagtap, who highlighted growing concerns among IT professionals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad—two of the state’s key IT hubs. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

“The proposal is being processed under the Industrial Relations Code, 2020, and the state will move to establish the tribunal after receiving guidelines from the Centre,” Fundkar said while responding to a question raised by MLA Shankar Jagtap from Chinchwad.

The issue was raised through a calling attention motion by Jagtap, who highlighted growing concerns among IT professionals in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad—two of the state’s key IT hubs.

Currently, due to the absence of a dedicated mechanism, IT employees are forced to approach labour or industrial courts, where the process is often slow and complex.

“The process to finalise a new court under the Industrial Relations Code is underway at the central level. Once guidelines are received, the state will prepare the draft and set up the tribunal,” Fundkar said.

The member flagged cases of financial fraud, forced resignations, lack of severance packages and discrepancies in provident fund (PF) contributions, which have led to a sense of insecurity among employees.

Jagtap cited an incident in the Hinjewadi IT Park area where more than 1,000 fresh graduates were allegedly duped of around ₹2 lakh each by a training institute in August 2025. (please confirm).

“Existing legal systems are not equipped to handle such cases efficiently. Employees often do not get timely justice,” Jagtap said.

He also pointed to issues such as long working hours, delays in full and final settlements, provident fund discrepancies and mandatory 90-day notice periods. He added that the lack of a clear legal definition for IT employees excludes them from several labour law protections.

Fundkar said, “The proposed tribunal would aim to provide a faster and more specialised platform for dispute resolution and bring IT employees under a clearer legal framework.”