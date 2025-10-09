Jadhav committee launches online survey seeking public opinion on Maha’s three-language policy

The three-member committee helmed by economist and educationist Dr Narendra Jadhav – constituted by the Maharashtra government to study the implementation of the three-language policy – on Wednesday launched an online survey inviting public feedback. Available on the official portal, tribhashasamiti.mahait.org, the survey seeks suggestions from teachers, educationists, parents, and citizens to ensure that the proposed framework reflects the collective voice of society before being introduced in schools across the state. Currently, Marathi-medium schools follow a pattern wherein Marathi and English are compulsory from classes 1 to 4; Hindi is introduced from class 5; and students can choose an additional language such as Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Urdu, Persian or Arabic from classes 8 to 10. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The questionnaire invites opinions on how and when the three-language formula should be applied in schools. It asks respondents to share their views on which languages should be taught at the primary and upper-primary levels; from which grade English and Hindi should be introduced; and whether subjects such as information technology (IT) and computer programming — including languages like Python — should be taught early to prepare students for fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics and data analytics.

Currently, Marathi-medium schools follow a pattern wherein Marathi and English are compulsory from classes 1 to 4; Hindi is introduced from class 5; and students can choose an additional language such as Sanskrit, Pali, Ardhamagadhi, Urdu, Persian or Arabic from classes 8 to 10. The new survey seeks feedback on whether this system should be revised and whether spoken English, communication skills, and presentation abilities should receive greater emphasis in the curriculum.

The committee has also sought views on whether all educational boards — state, CBSE, CISCE, IB, and IGCSE — should adopt a uniform language formula or if the framework should vary based on the medium of instruction. Respondents are further encouraged to share their opinions on allowing students to change their third language at a specific stage, and on offering certified online courses in additional Indian or foreign languages for extra academic credit.

Deputy director of the state council of primary education, Sanjay Dorlikar, appealed to citizens to actively participate. “Public feedback will be crucial in framing a comprehensive and inclusive language policy. Every citizen should visit the website, fill out the questionnaire, and share their views. This will help the committee develop a balanced, future-ready framework that benefits all students,” he said.

The committee, formed by the school education and sports department, has been tasked with recommending how Maharashtra can effectively implement the three-language formula in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. According to government resolutions (GRs) issued on June 30 and September 5, 2025, the committee will review the report earlier submitted by Dr Raghunath Mashelkar’s team on NEP 2020, examine language policies adopted by other states and union territories, and conduct wide-ranging consultations with stakeholders before submitting its recommendations in three months. Along with Dr Jadhav, the committee includes noted personalities from the fields of literature, education and child psychology — Sadanand More, Waman Kendre, Aparna Morris, Sonal Kulkarni-Joshi, Madhushree Sawji and Dr Bhushan Shukla — while senior IAS officer Sanjay Yadav is the member-secretary.

However, the launch of the online survey by the committee has drawn criticism from some language experts and activists.

Deepak Pawar, founder of Marathi Abhyas Kendra, said, “Our stand regarding the committee under Narendra Jadhav’s leadership is clear. At the primary level, we are firmly against the inclusion of a third language. The public has already expressed its disapproval of the earlier GR on this issue. There is no need for this questionnaire — it’s a waste of time.”

Language advisory committee president Laxmikant Deshmukh echoed similar sentiments saying, “We had opposed the formation of this committee. For classes 1 to 5, only two languages should be taught; and the third should begin from class 5. This has been the practice for the last 40 years and is consistent with the central government’s policy. I fail to understand why the state government is revisiting this through another survey.”

State officials, however, clarified that the consultation process is open to everyone and not restricted to experts. “The purpose is to gather diverse perspectives from all citizens to shape the future of language education in Maharashtra,” a senior official said.