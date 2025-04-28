Jail police suspended after breach involving Walmik Karad 

A major security lapse at Beed Jail has led to the suspension of a jail police staffer, causing a fresh uproar in the district. The breach involves Walmik Karad, the prime accused in the high-profile Santosh Deshmukh murder case, who is currently lodged in Beed Jail. It is also said that DD Kawale, a senior police officer in Beed jail, was also suspended, but there is no official confirmation of his suspension from the authorities. (HT)

The suspended police constable has been identified as Sima Bhore. It is also said that DD Kawale, a senior police officer in Beed jail, was also suspended, but there is no official confirmation of his suspension from the authorities.

The incident came to light after it was discovered that individuals other than close blood relatives were being allowed to meet inmates like Walmik Karad, a serious violation of prison protocols. As per jail regulations, only immediate family members are permitted to interact with prisoners. However, unauthorised persons were reportedly given access, sparking serious concerns about internal security practices.

Taking cognisance of it, a team of senior police officers from the state prison department visited Beed jail and prepared a report.

Based on it, on Saturday, the authorities suspended Bhore responsible for maintaining security and monitoring visitor access. Senior officials have ordered a detailed inquiry into how such a major violation occurred and who else might be involved. Sources suggest that more disciplinary actions could follow based on the findings of the investigation.

The controversy has once again brought attention to Beed Jail’s handling of high-profile prisoners. Walmik Karad’s involvement has heightened public and political scrutiny, given the sensitive nature of the Santosh Deshmukh murder case, which had already created significant tension in the region.

Baksar Mulani, Beed prison superintendent, said, “A woman police officer was suspended, and we don’t know about others. We have provided tight security measures to all inmates; there are no security concerns.’’

Meanwhile, on Friday the prime accused in the Santosh Deshkumh case, Walmik Karad, faced a low blood sugar level issue. On Friday night, Karad was facing speaking difficulties, and hence, the doctor was called. According to the jail administration, he suffered from low blood sugar levels. He was taking further medication and will be monitored by the jail doctor, said officials.

BJP leader and MLA Suresh Dhas has demanded that the accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case be moved to different jails. He has lodged serious complaints about the officials from the Beed jail. Dhas has made it clear that he will soon file a formal complaint with evidence.