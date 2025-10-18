Jains protest against sale of historic hostel property to developer

PUNE: Thousands of members of the Jain community on Friday rallied against the sale of the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Digambar Jain Boarding (SHND hostel) property — a 3.5-acre plot in Model Colony housing a Jain temple and hostel. The protesters accused the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust of “betraying the (Jain) community’s faith while selling the trust land in Model Colony to a Pune-based developer”.

At the centre of the controversy is a high-value transaction between the trust and Gokhale Landmarks LLP, a Pune-based real estate developer. The proposed project includes 1.6 million square feet of ultra-luxury residential and retail space, with apartments priced from ₹7 crore onwards. While the developer has pledged to construct a new 51,000 square feet hostel and expand the Jain temple, protesters claim that the sale violates the religious and cultural sanctity of the site. The protest saw monks, students, alumni, citizens and community leaders walk from the hostel premises to the district collector’s office, demanding that the multi-crore land deal be scrapped.

The agitation comes amid a civil writ petition filed by the Association of SHND Hostel Alumni (ASHA) in the Bombay High Court (HC), challenging the charity commissioner’s April 4, 2025 order permitting the sale. As per the petition, the trust deed does not empower the trustees to alienate the land and the transaction amounts to a criminal breach of trust.

Whereas the protest in the city was led by Acharya Gurudev Shri Guptinandji Maharaj and other revered saints, under the banner of the Jain Boarding Bachao Kruti Samiti. The movement has gained widespread support from across Maharashtra, and all four sects of the Jain community.

Addressing the gathering, youth leader Akshay Jain said, “We will not allow our religious and cultural heritage to be bulldozed in the name of development. The sale deed must be cancelled immediately, the trustees must be sacked, and action should be taken under relevant laws for financial irregularities.”

The protestors also cited the resignation tendered by one of the trustees Chakor Gandhi saying he was not happy with the way the trust went ahead and struck a ‘deal’ with a private developer. Gandhi’s resignation, a copy of which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times, states, “With careful consideration, I have already requested trustees, at least a couple of times, to cancel the same deal. However, there has been no reply.”

CA Anand Kankariya, one of the petitioners, termed the sale a ‘financial fraud on the Jain community’ saying, “The trust property cannot be sold for private gain. Generations come and go, but the trust and its purpose remain eternal.”

Former MP and Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana leader Raju Shetti, who has extended support to this protest, said, “This land is not just real estate—it is part of our religious and educational legacy.”

In response, Chakor L Doshi, chairman of the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust, issued a statement denying all allegations.

“All allegations against us are false and made with malicious intent. The trust has followed due legal process. The sale was conducted only after obtaining prior permission from the honourable charity commissioner and fulfilling all legal requirements,” the statement read.

Doshi accused advocate Yogesh Pande, Raju Shetti, and ASHA of spreading misinformation to malign the trust. “This is a deliberate attempt to twist facts and incite the community. The trust has no intention of shutting down the hostel or hurting religious sentiments,” he said.

The trust clarified that no interim stay has been granted by the HC against the sale and that any social media claims to the contrary are ‘false and misleading’.

Gokhale Landmarks did not comment stating that the matter is sub-judice as the protesters have challenged the deal in the HC.