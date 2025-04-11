Jay Pawar gets engaged; Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule attend family function

Jay Pawar, son of Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, on Thursday got engaged to Rutuja Patil in a private ceremony held at a farmhouse in Ghotawade on the outskirts of Pune. Despite the ongoing political divide between the nephew-uncle duo, Sharad Pawar attended the family event accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar and daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule. (HT PHOTO)

The engagement held at the Ajit Pawar-owned farmhouse was essentially a low-key affair, attended largely by close friends and family members. What made the occasion noteworthy however was the presence of Ajit Pawar’s uncle, Nationalist Congress Party/NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar/SP) president, Sharad Pawar.

Despite the ongoing political divide between the nephew-uncle duo, Sharad Pawar attended the family event accompanied by his wife Pratibha Pawar and daughter and Baramati MP Supriya Sule. Yogendra Pawar, Ajit Pawar’s nephew who contested the assembly polls from Baramati against his uncle, also attended the event.

Ajit Pawar split from his uncle Sharad Pawar in 2023 to align with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party/BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in Maharashtra, leading to a highly publicised split within the Pawar family and the NCP. However, the presence of Sharad Pawar and his immediate family at the engagement signalled that personal ties have remained intact despite the difference in political affiliations.

Last month, ahead of the engagement ceremony, Jay and his fiancée visited Sharad Pawar’s Pune residence to seek his blessings, indicating efforts to maintain family harmony amidst political tensions. At the time, Supriya Sule shared pictures of Jay and Rutuja.