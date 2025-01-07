Jewellery worth over 13 lakh stolen from cooperative bank locker

In a shocking incident, gold and silver jewellery worth ₹1,359,401 kept in a locker at a reputed cooperative bank’s Nana Peth branch has been allegedly stolen by unknown person/s. The police are investigating the exact circumstances around the incident. The woman first reported the theft to the bank but there was no record in the bank’s register of the locker being opened during this period. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident was reported between March and May of 2024. The complaint was lodged by a woman, 65, from Bibwewadi at the Samarth police station. As per the complaint, the theft took place between March 30 and May 15, 2024. The police revealed that the woman, along with her sister-in-law, had a locker at the Nana Peth branch of a co-operative bank, where they stored jewellery worth ₹1,359,401.

The woman first reported the theft to the bank but there was no record in the bank’s register of the locker being opened during this period, raising questions about whether the jewellery was indeed stored in the locker and if so, who could have stolen it.

Senior police inspector Umesh Gitte said, “It took time to register the crime because we were initially cross checking what actually happened. After checking all bank records and CCTV footage, we have filed a police complaint and investigation in this case is underway.”

Upon receiving the information, Police deputy commissioner Sandeep Singh Gill; and senior police inspector Umesh Gitte visited the Nana Peth branch of the bank to gather further details. The authorities are working to unravel the mystery and have urged the public to come forward with any information related to the incident.

A case has been filed at the Samarth police station under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code on Monday and further investigation is underway.