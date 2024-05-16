Junnar forest dept captured six leopards in five days during special drive

To mitigate human-animal conflict, the forest department has launched a full-swing operation in Junnar, particularly in the Yedgaon dam watershed areas. The department captured six leopards from May 10 to May 15. A thermal drone survey was also carried out in areas where leopard attacks take place. (Representative Photo)

The leopards are sent to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre (MLRC), where further procedures will be conducted, said officials.

At least 20 camera traps and 40 cage traps have been set up covering at least 10 villages in the close vicinity of Yedgaon dam. A thermal drone survey was also carried out in areas where leopard attacks take place.

This effort got fruit to the forest department and within 5 days I.e between May 10 to May 15, the department captured at least 6 leopards from 3 different villages. At least 3 leopards were captured from Pimpal Pendhar, two leopards were captured from Lendestal, Kalwadi respectively and today on May 15, a male leopard was captured from the Waman Patta area.

Vaibhav Kakde, range forest officer, Junnar division, said, the male leopard was captured on the farm of Dattaji Waman.

“He is 3-4 years old and was captured recently. He has been shifted to MLRC for a medical checkup,” he said.

Out of the six captured leopards, three are suspected to be involved in recent attacks on an elderly woman in Pimpal-Pendhar, an eight-year-old boy in Kalwadi, and in an attack on a woman who was seriously injured.

The forest department after capturing the leopards must follow several procedures, speaking on which Amit Bhise, assistant conservator of forest, Junnar division, said, “After the leopard is captured, a medical test is conducted to check its health. We also observe its behavioural pattern to know whether or not it is dangerous. If all results are found positive, the leopard will be re-released into the wild (maybe another area). If there is any problem identified, we will apply for permission to keep the leopard in lifetime captivity.”

This special drive is expected to continue further for the next few days, and the department is expected to capture more leopards from the identified hotspot areas, said officials.