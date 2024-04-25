Kalaram Temple on leaders’ list after PM Modi’s visit

Pune: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kalaram Temple at Nashik, many leaders are making a beeline for the historic place and perform ganga aarti. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Kalaram Temple at Nashik, many leaders are making a beeline for the historic place and perform ganga aarti. (PTI FILE)

The temple, built around 1792 and funded by Sardar Rangarao Odhekar, has been famous since Peshwa era. Located near the banks of the Godavari in Panchavati, it derives the name from the statue of lord Ram in black. The sanctum sanctorum also has statues of goddess Sita and Laxman.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Babasaheb Ambedkar had staged the landmark agitation demanding temple entry for Dalits at the place more than 90 years ago.

After the PM’s visit, Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has also been to the religious place.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Raj Thackeray, minister Deepak Kesarkar, Neelam Gorhe, Dada Bhuse, Girish Mahajan and many others have visited the temple. Devotees have also thronged the place after the PM’s visit.

After the Lok Sabha polls were announced, many political leaders have visited the temple. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit the temple soon.

Tushar Kulkarni of Nashik said, “Earlier, we were not aware about the ganga aarti, but now it is being performed daily.”

Sunanda Shetriya from Panchwati area said, “After the prime minister’s visit, many people including youngsters are coming to the temple.”