Kalepadal police nab juvenile vehicle thief, recover four bikes from possession 

The accused has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile and vehicles worth ₹1.92 lakh were reovered from him. According to Kalepadal police, policemen Laxman Kale and Vishal Thombare were patrolling the area when they saw a youth pushing a vehicle while being on foot. When stopped, he tried to run from the spot and was soon overpowered. On being questioned he spilled the beans leading to the recovery of stolen vehicles.

The vehicles were stolen from Wanowrie, Kalepadal, Kondhwa and Hadapsar police station areas respectively.