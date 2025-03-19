Menu Explore
Kalepadal police nab juvenile vehicle thief, recover four bikes from possession 

ByNadeem Inamdar
Mar 19, 2025 06:00 AM IST

The accused has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile and vehicles worth ₹1.92 lakh were reovered from him

A patrol team from Kalepadal police station apprehended a thief with a stolen two-wheeler during the wee hours of Tuesday. During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had carried out four vehicle thefts.  

According to Kalepadal police, policemen Laxman Kale and Vishal Thombare were patrolling the area when they saw a youth pushing a vehicle while being on foot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
According to Kalepadal police, policemen Laxman Kale and Vishal Thombare were patrolling the area when they saw a youth pushing a vehicle while being on foot. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused has been identified as a 16-year-old juvenile and vehicles worth 1.92 lakh were reovered from him. According to Kalepadal police, policemen Laxman Kale and Vishal Thombare were patrolling the area when they saw a youth pushing a vehicle while being on foot. When stopped, he tried to run from the spot and was soon overpowered. On being questioned he spilled the beans leading to the recovery of stolen vehicles.  

The vehicles were stolen from Wanowrie, Kalepadal, Kondhwa and Hadapsar police station areas respectively. 

