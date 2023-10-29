Kalpana Chawla Space Academy to offer programme for school students

Kalpana Chawla Space Academy (KCSA) was inaugurated on Saturday (October 28) at Lonavla as a part of an initiative to nurture and train school students in space education through a residential programme. Dignitaries present at the inauguration of Kalpana Chawla Space Academy at Lonavla. (HT PHOTO)

Sudheer Kumar N, director – capacity building and public outreach at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), said, “Education programmes with an exclusive focus on space science and technology will further encourage critical thinking and complex problem-solving among students. Such programmes help foster a deep sense of scientific inquiry among students towards societal development, which is a must if India is to make strides in space technology.”

The inauguration event was attended by Anil Kakodkar, former chairman Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), department of atomic energy as the chief guest.

Kalpana Chawla Space Agency was established at Adv Bapusaheb Bhonde High School which is administered under the Vidya Niketan Education Trust at Lonavala. Chawla was the first Indian-born woman and the second Indian person to fly in space.

The space academy has been developed through the Narayan Bhargava Foundation, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of the Narayan Bhargava Group at Adv. Bapusaheb Bhonde High School.

Narayan Bhargava said, “India’s ambitious space programmes can only be sustained on the back of a steady supply of world-class scientists. There is a need for institutions that can identify and nurture talented students in space sciences at a very young age and encourage their curiosity and imagination in the field. Through KCSA, a first-of-its-kind academy, we aim to mould young students into top-notch scientists, innovators and space enthusiasts who can ensure India’s continued dominance in the space sector.”

KCSA will induct students from Class 7, based on a Pan-India entrance test and a series of other selection rounds, into a four-year residential programme. The programme, with a strong emphasis on vocational training in space sciences, is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) that prioritises vocational skill development among school students.

The academy will also have leading space scientists, engineers and other renowned personalities, who have worked on some of India’s ambitious space projects, interacting and teaching students and shall be involved in teachers’ training programs.

Renowned names in the field of space science and technology will provide the students with learning, mentorship and exposure to the global space community.

The academy has already begun the training of a special batch of 25 students from Adv Bapusaheb Bhonde High School in the current academic year following a rigorous selection process. The batch began on September 9, 2023.

KCSA is also mulling to extend its residential programme to six years i.e. till Class 12 to create a continuous long-term career path for its students.

The academy’s extensive curriculum covers science and mathematics, astronomy, remote-sensing, rocketry, robotics, STEM, environmental science, biodiversity, astro-physiology and Sanskrit. The subjects are taught through activity-based modules and over 200+ experiments. The academy also uses creative mediums like puppetry and drama to reinforce learning.

