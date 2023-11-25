Kamgar Sanghatana chairman booked in 17 lakh extortion case

The Pune city police have registered a case against the chairman of Kamgar Sanghatana for his alleged involvement in an extortion case demanding ₹17 lakh from a businessman near Swargate. On October 8, the accused and others forcefully barged into his godown and took ownership of the property along with materials inside the storeroom. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused, identified as Namdev Ghorpade, Triveni Ingole, and their five to six associates were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code on Saturday as per the complaint filed by businessman Ronak Shah (37) resident of Shankarshet Road. He is in the printing business. He stored all materials required for printing purposes at a warehouse in the Maharshi Nagar area. On October 8, the accused and others forcefully barged into his godown and took ownership of the property along with materials inside the storeroom.

Afterwards, the accused demanded ₹17 lakh to return the possession of the warehouse to the complainant. After repeated requests, the accused was not in the mood to listen to anything. According to the complainant, the accused threatened to kill him as well as his family members if he failed to pay the money or report the incident to the police.

A case has been registered at Swargate police station against the accused under IPC sections 143, 147, 384, 504, 506(2) and further investigation is ongoing.