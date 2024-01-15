close_game
News / Cities / Pune News / Kangude hatched Mohol's murder plan with Polekar: Police

Kangude hatched Mohol’s murder plan with Polekar: Police

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jan 15, 2024 06:14 AM IST

During a police interrogation, it was revealed that in November 2023, Kangude approached Mohol seeking help in convincing his opponent to withdraw from the deputy Sarpanch race

The Sharad Mohol murder case took another turn with the possible involvement of Namdeo Kangude, aspiring to become the deputy Sarpanch of his village Vegre in Mulshi tehsil.

The situation escalated further when Kangude, unable to meet Mohol’s financial expectations, was reportedly insulted and asked to leave Mohol’s office. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The situation escalated further when Kangude, unable to meet Mohol's financial expectations, was reportedly insulted and asked to leave Mohol's office. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

During a police interrogation, it was revealed that in November 2023, Kangude approached Mohol seeking help in convincing his opponent to withdraw from the deputy Sarpanch race. Mohol demanded 15 lakh for his services, a demand that Kangude claimed he couldn’t fulfil. The situation escalated further when Kangude, unable to meet Mohol’s financial expectations, was reportedly insulted and asked to leave Mohol’s office.

This apparent act of humiliation left Kangude seething with anger, prompting him to hatch a plan to eliminate Mohol.

Kangude, along with his nephew, Munna Polekar allegedly conspired to carry out the murder of Sharad Mohol, driven by resentment and revenge. The details of the murder plot are currently under investigation by police authorities.

According to the police, Kangude was a member of Sandeep Mohol gang. He and Sharad Mohol were very close to Sandeep Mohol.

In November 2023, Kangude approached his old gang members seeking help in village elections, but Sharad Mohol demanded a huge sum from Kangude, said a senior police officer.

On January 5, gangster Sharad Mohol was shot dead near his residence in the Sutardara area of the Kothrud by his gang members.

Accused Sahil Polekar and two others were accompanying Mohol. As Mohol stepped out of his house, the accused shot him dead. The incident was captured in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

