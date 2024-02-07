Katraj land de-reservation: PMC receives seven suggestions and objections

Five of the seven applications received by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on de-reservation of prime land of the Pune District Milk Producers Association at Katraj area have raised objections. The Congress, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are against the property de-reservation. (HT PHOTO)

Opposition political parties are against changing the reservation of the land at Katraj Dairy area. The Congress, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), and the Shiv Sena (UBT) are against the property de-reservation.

Political leaders have cited their objections that the government should not change the land reservation. However, the ruling party – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of Ajit Pawar faction and Eknath Shinde led-Shiv Sena have remained mum on the issue.

The state government had handed over the plot at survey number 130 to 133 to Katraj dairy in 2017 for its expansion, but PMC reserved the land for it to be used as a playground.

In 2021, the guardian minister, Ajit Pawar, wanted to change the reservation, and the process began to hand over the land to the district milk production union. However, PMC City Improvement Committee appealed to citizens to register their opinions on January 5, 2024. The civic body received seven suggestions and objections by February 6.

Prashant Waghmare, PMC city engineer, said, “Katraj Dairy Milk Union managing director and Pune District Co-operative Bank chairman has demanded to provide the land to Katraj Dairy. The rest of the applications received have opposed change in the reservation. We will schedule a hearing soon on the issue.”

Former MNS corporator Vasant More had opposed to change in reservation. The Congress led by Arvind Shinde and some members of Yuva Sena like Paresh Khandke and Vijaykumar Jadhav also protested the decision taken by the authorities.