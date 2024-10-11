Katraj-Kondhwa flyover to be named after Balasaheb Deoras

PUNE The state cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to name the Katraj -Kondhwa flyover after late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Balasaheb Deoras. The work of this flyover is currently under progress. The state cabinet on Thursday approved proposal to name Katraj -Kondhwa flyover after late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Balasaheb Deoras. (SOURCED: www.rss.org)

The Pune Vaidyakiya Seva and Sanshodhan Sanshtra had requested Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to name the flyover after the RSS leader. With no elected members in PMC, Rajendra Bhosale, the municipal commissioner, approved the proposal and sent it to the state government which was approved on Thursday.