Katraj-Kondhwa flyover to be named after Balasaheb Deoras

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 11, 2024 07:28 AM IST

The state cabinet on Thursday approved proposal to name Katraj -Kondhwa flyover after late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Balasaheb Deoras

PUNE The state cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to name the Katraj -Kondhwa flyover after late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Balasaheb Deoras. The work of this flyover is currently under progress.

The state cabinet on Thursday approved proposal to name Katraj -Kondhwa flyover after late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Balasaheb Deoras.
The state cabinet on Thursday approved proposal to name Katraj -Kondhwa flyover after late Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Balasaheb Deoras. (SOURCED: www.rss.org)

The Pune Vaidyakiya Seva and Sanshodhan Sanshtra had requested Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to name the flyover after the RSS leader. With no elected members in PMC, Rajendra Bhosale, the municipal commissioner, approved the proposal and sent it to the state government which was approved on Thursday.

