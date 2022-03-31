Home / Cities / Pune News / Khadki, Dehu road cantonment hospitals to start Ayurveda clinics
PUNE With an aim to provide benefits of Indian traditional Ayurveda system of medicine to a wider clientele, the ministry of defence (MoD) will start Ayurveda centres at 37 cantonment hospitals, including Khadki and Dehu road in Pune district, across the country from May 1, 2022
Published on Mar 31, 2022 07:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

At a high-level meeting held recently between Dr Ajay Kumar, defence secretary and Vaidya Rakesh Kotecha, secretary, ministry of AYUSH, the decision was taken, according to Press Information Bureau release. The facility will be made available to the residents of cantonments, including Armed Forces personnel, their families and civilians.

The ministry of AYUSH will provide doctors and pharmacists to the cantonment hospitals. Officials of Directorate General of Defence Estates (DGDE), MoD and ministry of AYUSH would work to make these centres functional.

