Khambatki ghat tunnel work gains pace
PUNE: Work on the new, six-lane Khambatki tunnel on national highway 4 (NH-4) is going on in full swing and is expected to be completed in a year. Once the tunnel is completed, the S-shaped turn near the ghat - which has been declared a black spot by the highway police - will be eliminated.
Nitin Gadkari, union road transport and highways minister tweeted, “The new, six-lane tunnel at Khambatki ghat on the Pune-Satara highway is a twin tunnel with three lanes each and is currently under construction. The tunnel is going to enhance connectivity and most importantly, provide direct benefits to commuters through value-over-time (VoT) and value-over-cost (VoC) savings.”
“The average travel time from Pune to Satara and Satara to Pune through the Khambatki ghat is 45 minutes and 10 to 15 minutes, respectively. With completion of this tunnel, the average travel time will be reduced to five to ten minutes. The existing ‘S’ curve in the Satara to Pune direction will be completed soon which will lead to a drastic reduction in accident risks. It is expected to be completed by March 2023,” said Gadkari.
The total capital cost of the 6.43 km-long tunnel is approximately Rs926 crore. “After threading and benching work, both tunnels have been completed. Work on the pillar is going on in the valley and it will take around one year for completion,” said Anil Gorad, manager technical, National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The tunnel will be a relief to thousands of commuters who travel daily between Pune and Satara as it will eliminate the ‘S’ bend which has a steep gradient. In 2018, 18 people lost their lives and 13 were injured after a speeding truck overturned. In 2021, seven vehicles collided in Khambatki ghat however there was no casualty.
An official from NHAI said, “The tunnel will make the ghat passage safer than before; the work is going on in full swing now and the delay occurred because there was the issue of land acquisition. Due to the steep gradient, accidents used to happen. In the ghat section, traffic congestion is also one more problem which occurs now and then. Once the new tunnel is opened to the public, these issues will be solved.”
Project
Total length: 6.43 km
Cost of project: Rs926 crore
Expected deadline: March 2023
-
If elected Prez, will remain accountable only to Constitution: Sinha
Joint Opposition candidate for the President's post Yashwant Sinha on Thursday said if Sinha, a former Union minister who was in Lucknow seeking support for his candidature got elected, the “misuse of central investigative agencies” will stop from the very next day of his oath taking. Sinha, a former Union minister who was in Lucknow seeking support for his candidature, said if elected he would remain accountable only to the Constitution and will be committed to guarding the elected governments in states.
-
Chief minister Eknath Shinde interacts with injured warkaris
As many as 17 warkaris heading towards Pandhapur were hit by a transport vehicle on Wednesday following which the CM granted Rs 25,000 each to the injured for treatment. Chief minister Eknath Shinde called up Miraj government medical college, district medical officer, Dr Roopesh Shinde, and interacted with injured warkaris. Earlier, Shinde had announced a toll waiver for vehicles carrying warkaris or devotees of Lord Vitthal visiting Pandharpur town on Ashadi Ekadashi on July 10.
-
Kanwar Yatra: Meerut admn chalk out detailed traffic plan
Keeping in the view the rush of devotees during the annual Kanwar Yatra scheduled between July 14 and 26, the district administrative officials have prepared a detailed traffic plan for commuters using the busy Delhi-Dehradun highway and other important routes in western UP. Jitendra Srivastava also shared a detailed traffic route for the ease of commuters. Route 1 Traffic on Delhi-Meerut Expressway will be allowed only upto Dasna interchange in Ghaziabad.
-
Denied entry, govt-aided school students attend classes on road in U.P. capital
Nearly 500 students of government-aided Centennial Inter College here were forced to attend their classes outside the school gate after their teachers and they were denied entry following a dispute over the school building. Giving this information, spokesperson for Madhyamik Shikshak Sangh RP Mishra said teachers took English and mathematics classes outside the school gate. All belongings of the school were also found thrown out. Education department officials were at once informed of it.
-
Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation
PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics