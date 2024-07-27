Khedkar case: Activist files petition to dist collector seeking criminal case against YCMH doctors

Pune: RTI (Right to Information Act) activist Vijay Kumbhar has petitioned the district collector seeking criminal action against staff at Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital (YCMH) for issuing fake disability certificate to IAS officer Puja Khedkar. He described the act as an organised crime alleging that similar incidents have taken at the hospital in the past IAS officer Puja Khedkar with her parents. RTI activist Vijay Kumbhar has petitioned the district collector seeking criminal action against staff at YCMH for issuing fake disability certificate to Puja. (HT)

According to the petition, the probationer submitted two addresses for obtaining the disability certificates. She had given the Aadhaar card address of Aundh before the Aundh District Hospital authorities and Talawade details before YCMH where she attached ration card as address proof. As furnishing photo identity proof is mandatory for application, it is surprising that Khedkar could obtain the certificate without submitting it. The hospital authorities also overlooked the ration card details that showed her age as three.

In her application before Aundh Hospital, she had stated that she was undergoing treatment at Sassoon General Hospital and BJ Medical College, while at YCMH the application stated that she completed her treatment at the hospital. The authorities failed to contest her claim in the application, the petition stated.

According to the petition, she had obtained disability certificates in 2018 and 2020 at Ahmednagar District Hospital but her application before Aundh District Hospital and YCMH states that she had not obtained any such certificate in the past.

“By law, only one unique ID is generated for issuing disability certificate, but she availed the benefit of two IDs. Despite the physiotherapist at YCMH giving a negative report, how did the hospital issue a disability certificate,” he said.

Dilip granted anticipatory bail

Dilip Khedkar, father of probationary IAS officer Puja Khedkar, was on Friday granted anticipatory bail by a sessions court in Pune in a case pertaining to farmers being threatened with a gun in a land dispute.

Manorama Khedkar, the probationary IAS officer’s mother, has been arrested in the case, which was registered after a video went viral showing her waving gun while engaged in an argument.

Dilip and Manorama were booked along with five others by Paud police under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as well as provisions of the Arms Act.

Advocate Sudhir Shah said the the court, in its order, stated the charge of attempt to murder was levelled against Manorama and not Dilip.

The offences against Dilip are bailable in nature, he said.

Additional sessions judge AN Mare allowed the bail application with conditions that Dilip shall not contact witnesses in the case, would not try to influence them and would cooperate with the investigating agency, advocate Shah said.