Kidneys of 65-year-old brain-dead man save two lives

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2023 11:23 PM IST

The donor suffered extensive brain damage following an accident and was found to be brain dead when he was brought to the hospital.

PUNE Kidneys of a 65-year-old man, father of a serving soldier, who suffered extensive brain damage saved the lives of two ailing patients including the wife of another soldier. The donor suffered extensive brain damage following an accident and was found to be brain dead when he was brought to the hospital.

On March 15, a team of doctors retrieved both kidneys from the deceased, one of which was transplanted into a 36-year-old woman, the wife of another Indian army soldier at Command Hospital. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The family members then consented to donate the kidneys of the deceased. On March 15, a team of doctors retrieved both kidneys from the deceased, one of which was transplanted into a 36-year-old woman, the wife of another Indian army soldier at Command Hospital.

The other kidney was given to a 36-year-old male patient admitted to a hospital in Nashik.

“The humane act of family members of the deceased person, in this case, was life-saving for two patients, waiting desperately for a kidney transplant,” stated the statement from defence public relations officer.

