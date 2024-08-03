Kusale gets double promotion for historic Olympic feat

The Central Railway (CR) has promoted Swapnil Kusale, who had joined as commercial-cum-ticket clerk, after he made history by bagging a bronze medal at the Men’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday. The achievement marks India’s first-ever Olympic medal in the category. Swapnil Kusale’s family celebrates his heroics in Paris Olympics. (HT PHOTO)

Kusale, 28, who hails from Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, had joined the railways as Class C staff under the sports quota in Pune Division in 2015.

“Central Railway honours its Olympic medallist Swapnil Kusale. In an apt recognition to his achievement in the Paris Olympics, he has been promoted as Officer on Special Duty (Class B) in sports cell. Best wishes for the new role, champion,” reads a statement issued by the CR on Thursday night.

On his out-of-turn double promotion, Suresh Kusale, father of Swapnil, said, “Finally, after nine years of service, he is getting the promotion after winning the Olympics medal for the country. Though a bit late for him, we are very happy.”

“First of all, it is a wow moment for all of us. I want to congratulate the people of the country, Indian Railways and the people of Maharashtra. Swapnil is associated with Indian Railways, he has been a part of Pune Division since 2015. We are very happy and proud of him..,” said Indu Dubey, DRM Pune Central Railway, Pune Division on Friday.

“This is a big thing for our Central Railway that one of the employees has won a bronze medal in the 50m Rifle. We are proud of him...” said Ramkaran Yadav, general manager, Central Railway.

Swapnil has won gold in shooting at the Asian Games in China in 2023, World Cup at Baku in 2022 and at New Delhi in 2021. Besides, he has also won silver and bronze medals in various shooting championships from 2015 to 2023.

With agency inputs