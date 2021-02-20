IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Pune News / Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents

The area is home to over five lakh residents and is one of the most important business hubs of eastern Pune which sees a large number of visitors from different parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST

Hundreds of residents of NIBM, Bhairoba nullah, Mohammadwadi, Undri and Wanowrie are finding it difficult to find public toilets in the area. The area is home to over five lakh residents and is one of the most important business hubs of eastern Pune which sees a large number of visitors from different parts of the city.

Due to lack of public toilets, people are seen utilising abandoned plots, NIBM reserve forest areas, secluded spots near residential societies, Bhairoba nullah open area as alternatives to toilets. NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public.

NIBM residents visiting marketplaces expressed their disappointment with the Pune Municipal Corporation of its failure in erecting public toilets. Sanjay Dabhade, a visitor, said, “We come here for work daily but whenever there is a need to use a toilet, we find it difficult as there is no facility in the area. We are forced to use open spaces and even the forest area. There is no option left for the citizens as PMC is least bothered or concerned about the people.”

“The citizens are not hygienic at all,” notes writer Abrar H Rashid who is a resident of NIBM area . “Both - the Cantonment Board and the PMC - do not pay heed to the fact that urinals are a necessity of life. MG road has got only two urinals. East Street has none. The well-known NIBM has none. Neighbouring Salunkhe Vihar road has only one. How does the government expect India to be clean when the authorities themselves are not bothered about it?” he questioned.

Social worker Danish Khan, a resident of Imperial Society in Mohammadwadi, said, “Neither NIBM nor Mohammadwadi area has public toilets. It is essential that the PMC sets up public toilets as citizens don’t have any such facility here. The reserve forest area plot near NIBM main gate and the entire surroundings, the spot opposite Voyage to the stars building along NIBM annexe connecting road, entire Mohammadwadi and parts of Salunke Vihar are without a public toilet. We need robust toilet blocks which are citizen and environment-friendly. The citizens want toilet facilities and the PMC must provide it to them as it is their right.”

Additional commissioner Madhav Jagtap, said, “If there is no toilet in any area then it has to be proposed and where that has to be constructed will be decided by the ward office as citizens do have objections. Ward office of Wanowrie will be directed to open the locked public toilet.”

Public sanitation system

According to the ease of index report published by the government of India in August 2018, Pune was adjudged as the most liveable city in the country, but the city suffered from like poor public sanitation system especially lack of public toilets.

The city with a population of more than 44 lakh, currently has only one toilet for every 244 persons in the city. As per international standards it should be one per 50 for a city.

According to the information provided by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) officials, there are about 1,332 public toilets within PMC limits with more than 18, 000 toilet seats for both men and women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
NIBM area does not have a single public toilet facility for the citizens while Wanowrie has one near Bhairoba nullah and it is covered with a tin sheet and locked out for the general public. (HT PHOTO)
pune news

Lack of public sanitation irks NIBM residents

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:11 PM IST
The area is home to over five lakh residents and is one of the most important business hubs of eastern Pune which sees a large number of visitors from different parts of the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking at a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri fort in Pune, on Friday. Also seen are deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (second left) and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray (left). (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray speaking at a function organised to celebrate the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Shivneri fort in Pune, on Friday. Also seen are deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (second left) and state tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray (left). (HT PHOTO)
pune news

“Use mask to beat Covid as Shivaji Maharaj used sword to defeat enemies”

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:08 PM IST
PUNE: Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens to take inspiration from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and use mask as a shield to fight against Covid-19 pandemic
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta (left) with residents whose stolen goods were returned at Shivajinagar police headquarters, on Friday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta (left) with residents whose stolen goods were returned at Shivajinagar police headquarters, on Friday. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/HT)
pune news

Officials using expensive cars given by industrialists on duty “affects” public image of police: Pawar

By Nadeem Inamdar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Pune: Taking strong objections to high-end cars used by some police officers, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said, “When I was in Mumbai a few days ago, I came to know that some police officers were seen in vehicles which cost around 35 lakh
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

BJP issues notices to 27 corporators for not attending GB meetings

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:35 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued show cause notices to 27 corporators who had been absent for general body meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Unseasonal rains, hailstorm damage grape, onion, mango crops in Maharashtra

By Abhay Khairnar
UPDATED ON FEB 20, 2021 04:05 PM IST
PUNE: Unseasonal rains and hailstorms that hit many parts of the state on Thursday evening damaged rabi crops like grape, onion, mango and sorghum (jowar)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

NIBM forest main gate lock found broken, security cabin unmanned

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:18 PM IST
Pune: The 200-acre reserve forest at NIBM is in a state of neglect with the lock of main gate broken, security cabin unmanned and found open and fencing breached at various locations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Kusumagraj’s Marathi musical translated into English to broaden aappeal

By Manasi Deshpande
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Pune: Marathi literature and theatre is adorned with musical dramas with some being commercially successful
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMC gives 15% rebate to regular property taxpayers

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:47 PM IST
Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Thursday, offered residents paying their property tax regularly, a 15 per cent rebate
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Kunala Kunache Mael Nahi: theatre students self-fund play in “tough” Covid times

By Prachi Bari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:24 PM IST
Students who have just graduated from the Lalit Kala Kendra of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), are in a last-minute frenzy
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Rail Roko: Train services largely unaffected in Pune and parts of western Maharashtra

By HT Correspondent, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
Pune and the rest of Maharashtra did not have an impact of the “Rail Roko” protest held by farmers’ outfits across the country
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

PMPML to convert old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans

By Siddharth Gadkari, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has taken a decision to convert its old buses into goods vehicles, sanitising vans, and for mounting cranes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

ICCR teams up with SPPU to globalise traditional Indian knowledge

By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 PM IST
With an aim to disseminate traditional Indian knowledge across the world and to make present-day Indian citizens aware of their roots and culture, the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) have come together to launch an ambitious initiative titled Universalization of Traditional Indian Knowledge System (UTIKS)
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Samant’s visit forces SPPU to grant permission for roll ball after 10 years

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
After several students met the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant regarding allowing the roll ball game officially in the sports syllabus, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) gave a nod on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Hail, wind, rain storm in Pune on Thursday evening

By Jigar Hindocha, Pune
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
Pune reported hail in a few places, accompanied by thick cloud cover and the presence of a strong wind after 5pm on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Samant holds public meet at SPPU, 750 issues resolved in a day

By Dheeraj Bengrut, Pune
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:22 PM IST
In an effort to reach out to common people, students, teachers, and others related to the education department, the state technical and higher education minister Uday Samant held a public meeting today in Pune at Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP