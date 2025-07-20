Land acquisition for PMRDA ring road gains pace

In a push to address growing traffic congestion in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has accelerated work on its proposed 83-km-long, 65-meter-wide Ring Road project. This infrastructure is being developed in addition to the outer ring road planned by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). This infrastructure is being developed in addition to the outer ring road planned by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). (HT)

According to officials, joint land surveys have been completed in 10 of the 12 villages identified under Phase 1 of the project. However, pending surveys in Jambhulwadi and Kadam Vasti could not be carried out due to opposition from local residents. PMRDA now plans to initiate dialogue with villagers to resolve the issues and complete the remaining measurements.

Land acquisition is being carried out through direct purchase in villages where surveys are already complete. A public notice regarding land acquisition will be issued shortly. Once measurements are finalised, the district land price determination committee will decide compensation based on prevailing market rates.

Dr Kalyan Pandhare, PMRDA’s land acquisition coordinator, said, “We will hold a review meeting next week to resolve the pending survey issues. After the final measurements are taken, a public notice will be issued, followed by the process of compensation.”

He added, “Once completed, the Ring Road will significantly ease urban traffic by providing a high-capacity bypass around the city and enhancing connectivity across key growth corridors.”

Phase 1 of the project has been divided into two primary sections: from the Solu Interchange to Nirgudi, and from Nirgudi to Vadgaon Shinde. In the Solu–Nirgudi stretch alone, around 115 hectares of land across 12 villages will be acquired.

Surveys have been completed in the following villages: Solu, Vadgaon Shinde, Nirgudi, Ambegaon Khurd, Bhilarewadi, Mangdewadi, Gujar Nimbalkarwadi, Pisoli, Yewlewadi, and Vadachi Wadi.

Once operational, the ring road is expected to ease traffic pressure in the urban core by creating a strategic bypass and improving access between rapidly developing zones in the metropolitan region.