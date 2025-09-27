Land measurement for Purandar Airport project begins smoothly

Pune: In a significant step forward for the long-pending Purandar International Airport project, the Pune district administration on Friday commenced the land measurement process. The development marks a notable shift, as the project had previously faced strong resistance from local farmers. Pune district administration on Friday commenced land measurement process for long-pending Purandar International Airport project. (HT FILE)

The process began in the villages of Ekhatpur, Munjwadi, and Udachiwadi, where teams from various departments, including land records, agriculture, health, and women and child welfare, have been deployed. Officials are surveying not just the farmlands, but also crops, trees, wells, pipelines, houses, cattle sheds, and other assets to ensure accurate compensation calculations. Five teams have been tasked with measuring around 25 acres each day.

Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector, said, “More than 94 per cent of farmers have given their consent, and hence the land measurement has started peacefully. The government has made it clear that there will be no further extension for submitting consent forms. The step marks a significant milestone in the acquisition process for the Purandar International Airport.”

According to government data, 94–95 per cent of the affected farmers have given consent for the acquisition, with around 3,220 farmers from seven villages agreeing to part with a total of 2,810 acres of land. With 200 acres already available with the state, the target of 3,000 acres required for the project has been achieved. The seven villages identified for acquisition are Kumbharvalan, Pargaon, Ekhatpur, Vanpuri, Udachiwadi, Munjwadi, and Khanwadi.

The project initially required 7,500 acres, but following intense farmer protests, the state scaled it down to 3,000 acres. Farmers will be compensated with four times the land value, 10 per cent of developed land in the proposed Aero City, and payments for trees, houses, wells, and other structures. The rehabilitation package is designed under Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation’s (MIDC) 2019 law, which also allows landowners to form companies to collectively benefit from the compensation.

Meanwhile, many farmers, though consenting, were visibly emotional, stating that they will only make a final decision once the government declares the compensation package in detail.

Despite the sensitive nature of the acquisition, the commencement of measurement signals renewed momentum for the Purandar International Airport project, which is expected to decongest Pune airport and serve as a major hub for the region in the years to come.