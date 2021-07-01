Home / Cities / Pune News / Laptop trader duped of 29 lakh
HT Image
HT Image
pune news

Laptop trader duped of 29 lakh

Two men were booked by Pune police for allegedly duping a computer trader of 29 lakh in the first quarter of 2021
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Pune
PUBLISHED ON JUL 01, 2021 09:29 PM IST

Two men were booked by Pune police for allegedly duping a computer trader of 29 lakh in the first quarter of 2021.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Shivaji Jejurkar (31), a resident of Dhankawadi area of Pune and the owner of 7Tech Systems firm.

The accused had contacted Jejurkar in the first week of January at Clover Plaza in NIBM road area of Kondhwa.

The two men had asked for scores of laptops on rent for their company named Black Cafe Infrastructure Company, according to the complaint.

The two men took 67 laptops from the complainant - 14 of HP, 4 of Dell, 49 of Lenovo company. The collective cost of the laptops was estimated to be 20,82,000.

The rent of these laptops, per month, was decided at 8,13,750, according to the complainant. Between February and June of this year, the two men failed to pay rent of 28,95,750 to the complainant.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breaach of trust), 420 (cheating), 34 (common intention) of Indina Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station. Assistant police inspector Chetan More of Kondhwa police staiton is investigating the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.