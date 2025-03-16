Law and order situation in Beed grim due to abuse of power: Sharad Pawar

PUNE Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) (SP) chief Sharad Pawar expressed concerns about the worsening law and order situation in Beed and accused ‘some people’ are misusing power for personal gains. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar expressed concerns about the worsening law and order situation in Beed and accused ‘some people’ are misusing power for personal gains, (HT FILE)

“The state government must take strict action against those taking the law into their own hands, regardless of their political affiliations,” Pawar said while speaking in Baramati on Saturday in response to a question about the delay in state minister Dhananjay Munde’s removal from the cabinet and the security concerns in Beed following sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh’s murder on December 9 last year.

“I have known Beed for years, and the district was never in such a state. It has always been known for its peaceful and harmonious society. When I was actively engaged in the region, six of my party members were elected from Beed, and there was an atmosphere of peace. The state government must take steps to restore Beed’s past harmony,” he said.

Social activist Anjali Damania, meanwhile, criticized Pawar, alleging that leaders such as Munde, MLA Suresh Dhas, Sandeep Kshirsagar, and Jaidutt Kshirsagar had been groomed under his (Pawar’s) influence. “These leaders flourished under Pawar’s patronage. If the situation in Beed is grim today, it is because of those nurtured by him. He needs to introspect,” she said.

Pawar also commented on BJP minister Nitesh Rane’s proposal to issue ‘Malhar certification’ to identify Hindu-owned ‘jhatka’ mutton shops. “Are there no pressing issues before the state? Are these national concerns?” he questioned, adding that certain vested interests were attempting to exploit the situation for political gains.

“The Maharashtra government must take a firm stand against those misusing power to create divisions along caste and religious lines. Strict action is necessary,” he said.

On speculations about NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil crossing over to the Ajit Pawar-led party faction, the senior politician said Patil had already given his statement to the media. Patil, state president of NCP (SP), had earlier said nothing about him was certain, sparking the buzz that he could quit the party.

On Friday, Patil met the NCP (SP) chief at an event in Baramati and later said he was not upset, and a wrong inference was taken from his statement.