Law students seek six-month gap between semester exams

Pune: Students pursuing law courses at the affiliated colleges of Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) are in a fix as the varsity examination department has started online registration for the next semester to start from December even as results are awaited of previous semester's exams conducted two weeks ago.

“The second semester exams of first year law students got over on September 22 and its results are awaited. We got a circular notice from the college that students should start online registration for second year first semester examination. With previous results awaited, the next semester will begin and exams will be conducted in the next two months in violation of rules,” said Yogesh Wanjane, a law student.

Another law student Pallavi Rathi said, “Without hardly covering subjects under the syllabus, how can the university take semester exams within two months with little time for preparations. SPPU should stop the exam registration process and give at least six months per semester for preparations.”

A SPPU examination department senior official on condition of anonymity said, “The admission process of LLB and LLM courses has been delayed since last three years. Hence, colleges are taking steps to complete the syllabus and plan exams to streamline the academic calendar from next year.”

