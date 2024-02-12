Layer of toxic foam floats on surface of Indrayani River in Pune

Toxic foam was found floating on the Indrayani River in Alandi on Sunday. Despite repeated demand and assurance, pollution of the river has become a perpetual problem due to a lack of coordination and joint action by the local bodies involved. The river is reportedly polluted as a result of untreated industrial and domestic waste being discharged into the river. (HT PHOTO)

Devendra Fadnavis, deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, who was in the city on Sunday to attend the Geeta Bhakti Amrit Mahotsav at Alandi assured immediate action to combat the Indrayani River pollution.

“I have received a complaint regarding the Indrayani River pollution. Also, effluent in large quantities is reportedly being released inside the river water on Thursday and Friday. We will take immediate action in this regard,” said Fadnavis.

The river is reportedly polluted as a result of untreated industrial and domestic waste being discharged into the river. Pollution has been identified at various points along the river, from Lonavla to Alandi, which fall under the jurisdiction of several local authorities.

While the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) attributes the pollution to domestic sewage, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) claims that it is caused by industrial effluent being released into the river.

To prevent the river from polluting various local bodies and authorities like Lonavala Municipal Council, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Talegaon Dabhade Municipal Council, MPCB, PCMC, Dehu Municipal Council, Alandi Municipal Council and Pune Zilla Parishad, should take joint action. However, rather than taking joint action, the authorities are busy with blame games and temporary action limited to their jurisdiction.

Sanjay Kulkarni, head, environment department at PCMC, said, the civic body has limitations and other local bodies too should take action.

“The river is getting polluted due to industrial waste released in the river. These units are also located outside PCMC jurisdiction and MPCB can take action against them,” he said.

Ravi Andhale, regional officer of MPCB, said, the team has visited the site and collected samples. The samples will be sent to the lab for analysis.

Andhale said, the river is getting polluted at multiple locations and the prime reason is the semi-treated and untreated domestic sewage from local bodies released into the Indrayani River through various drains.

“There are illegal industrial units located in PCMC jurisdiction that discharge untreated wastewater into the Indrayani River. The PCMC should take action against them,” he said.

In the first week of December last year, chief minister Eknath Shinde had ordered inspection and action on Indrayani river pollution. After which the officials from the MPCB and PCMC swung into action.

Later on December 26 school education minister Deepak Kesarkar took a review of the Indrayani River and directed local authorities to take immediate action to prevent untreated sewage from flowing into the river, and focus on sewage management.

Even DCM, Ajit Pawar on January 6, had said, the MPCB officials should look into the Indrayani River pollution issue.