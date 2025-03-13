Menu Explore
Thursday, Mar 13, 2025
Legal aid camp & government scheme fair to be held in Saswad on March 16

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 13, 2025 08:48 AM IST

More than 10,940 beneficiaries from Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Bhor, and Saswad talukas will receive benefits under various government schemes at the camp

A legal aid mega camp and government scheme fair will be organised at Waghire Arts, Commerce, and Science College in Saswad, Pune district on March 16.

Supreme Court Judge Abhay S Oka, will inaugurate the event at 10:30 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Supreme Court Judge Abhay S Oka, will inaugurate the event at 10:30 am. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Sonal Patil, secretary, District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Pune, said, “The event is being conducted as per the directives of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), Supreme Court of India, New Delhi, and the Maharashtra State Legal Services Authority, Bombay High Court, Mumbai.”

Supreme Court Judge Abhay S Oka, will inaugurate the event at 10:30 am. The program will be conducted under the guidance of Justice Revati Mohite-Dere, Justice Sandeep Marne, and Justice Arif Doctor of the Bombay High Court and will be presided over by Mahendra Mahajan, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Pune, and Chairman of the DLSA.

More than 10,940 beneficiaries from Baramati, Indapur, Daund, Bhor, and Saswad talukas will receive benefits under various government schemes at the camp.

