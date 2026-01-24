PUNE: The forest department on Friday managed to capture a leopard that had been wandering about in a densely populated area of Joshiwadi in Shirur for the past three days, sparking panic among the residents. Forest officials confirmed that it was the same leopard that had been driven away after a nightlong operation earlier this week. Leopard captured after three days of wandering in Joshiwadi

The leopard was trapped in a cage installed barely 50 metres from a major intersection that connects the residential area to a nearby riverbank. Forest officials identified the animal as a three- to four-year-old sub-adult male leopard.

According to the forest department, the leopard re-entered Joshiwadi despite being chased away earlier during a nearly seven-hour-long operation carried out three days ago. Since then, forest department teams had been maintaining continuous vigilance in and around the locality due to the high risk posed by the leopard’s proximity to a human habitat.

About the operation, Nilkanth Gavhane, range forest officer, Junnar forest division, said that the department intensified monitoring after receiving reports of repeated sightings. “After the earlier operation, our team was continuously tracking the leopard’s movement in the Joshiwadi area. A day before the capture, two forest guards spotted the leopard moving near the intersection close to the residential area. Considering the risk, a cage trap was immediately installed,” Gavhane said.

The leopard was trapped in the cage at around 5 am on Friday. Following its capture, the animal was safely transported to the Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre in Junnar for further examination and care.

Recounting the tension during the earlier search operation, Gavhane said, “During the search, the leopard was found hiding under the staircase of a small single-storeyed house in Joshiwadi. Our team was barely 10 feet away from where it was hiding in plain sight. Fortunately, the leopard did not show aggression. When we stepped back, it quietly moved away from the spot.”

Forest officials described the incident as ‘chilling’ for the team involved, given the narrow lanes, closely packed houses, and constant risk to both residents and personnel during the operation.