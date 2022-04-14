Let the show begin: Open-air theatre inaugurated at Pune’s Bhandarkar Institute
PUNE An open-air theatre was inaugurated at the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute (BORI) on Thursday by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, three years after its work started.
The speciality of this open-air theatre is that an 83-year-old banyan tree will be at its centre.
In 1937, the tree was planted by Vaijnath Kashinath Rajwade, the then executive chairman of the institute. Just like the work of the institute, the tree has grown and expanded over the years.
“I can imagine how satisfied and joyous those behind this open-air theatre are now that it is ready,” said Gadkari during the function. The minister said the theatre will be useful for many artists in Pune.
Industrialist Abhay Firodia, who is also the chairman of the BORI regulating council and his trust funded the theatre, while Nachiket Patwardhan, a senior architect, has designed it.
The open theatre has total seating capacity of 1,500 people and has been built at the cost of ₹7 crore, entirely funded by Firodia Trust.
It has been built in such a way that theatre can host three different programs at a time.
Firodia said, “This open theatre is one of the largest stage for artists in Pune. I appeal everyone to benefit of it.”
The idea behind it was inspired by the open-air theatres at Shantiniketan. The institute hopes it would be a revenue source for research projects.
The design consists of two overlapping circles, 70M and 52M in diameter; the common area of both circles is the stage (around the banyan tree). The 50M wide stage is large enough to provide four different performance spaces for 35, 250, 400 and 800 people.
UP Board: HS internal assessment marks to be uploaded by April 30
With the UP Board high school and intermediate examinations-2022 ending on Wednesday (April 13), preparations for timely declaration of the results of around 52 lakh students who were registered in these exams have intensified. For all subjects of Class 10, out of the 100 marks the written exam is conducted by the board for only 70 marks while the remaining 30 marks are of internal assessment.
We’re prepared..: Maharashtra govt on Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum on loudspeakers
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray's May 3 ultimatum to shut down loudspeakers in mosques, as the Azaan row in the state escalates. He said that a court decision is being referred to (by the MNS and the BJP) while making the demand for removing loudspeakers from mosques. The MNS chief had previously too warned of playing Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.
Ludhiana | Late evening winds, showers bring down mercury
Gusty winds coupled with light showers brought in the much-needed respite from the searing heatwave conditions in Ludhiana on Thursday evening. The Met department had predicted light to moderate rain over parts of Ludhiana, which has been reeling under intense heat since the second week of March. Naina, Vedanshi and Kritika, who were spotted walking on the Mall Road, said, “This time, we started experiencing high temperatures conditions right from the beginning of April.”
Contractors to work 24/7 to prepare for monsoon by May 31
Mumbai To make sure that the pre-monsoon desilting works in Mumbai are completed on time, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday said that this year, all the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation-appointed contractors will work for 24 hours every day in two different shifts in order to achieve the target by May 31.
Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu arrives in Lucknow, to visit Ayodhya, Kashi by presidential train
Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu reached Lucknow on Thursday evening on his three-day Uttar Pradesh visit with his wife. He will visit Ayodhya and Kashi (Varanasi) by the presidential train on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy CMs Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak welcomed Vice- President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Lucknow airport on his arrival. Naidu will stay at Governor House (Raj Bhavan) in the state capital.
