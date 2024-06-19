Lift ban on sugar exports, relax limits on ethanol blending: Pawar

PUNE: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the ban on sugar exports and relax the limits on ethanol blending failing which necessary steps would have to be taken in a democratic manner. NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lift the ban on sugar exports and relax the limits on ethanol blending. (HT)

Pawar, who is on a tour of the Baramati Lok Sabha (LS) constituency for the last three days, said, “The central government took many decisions against farmers. If sugar gets exported, farmers get better prices. But this government has banned sugar exports. It has even brought restrictions on ethanol blending due to which sugar factories have started getting less income.”

“On one hand, the central government is ensuring that farmers get lower prices while on the other, input costs of agriculture have increased. Farmers have started incurring losses on both sides of the supply chain. I have written a letter to the PM about it and urged him to take necessary steps. I am hoping that the PM will take positive decisions about it otherwise we will have to take necessary steps in a democratic manner. I will need the support of the farmers for it,” Pawar said.

“Voters from the Baramati LS constituency took the right decision and voted for Supriya (Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar’s daughter), who won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes. Our symbol was new but the people remained with us despite that. Now we need to forget the past and work for progress. We will achieve progress no matter who is or isn’t with us,” Pawar further said.

By touring the length and breadth of Baramati, Pawar is sending a signal to the ruling dispensation that the Maharashtra Assembly elections are not going to be easy.