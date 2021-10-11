Lightning kills teen in Ambegaon

PUNE: A girl, 19, died on the spot after lightning struck her in Ambegaon on Saturday. The deceased, identified as Meera Lohkare, was returning home along with her father Sakharam Lohkare, after finishing her studies when lightning struck, killing her instantaneously. Her father, who is a postman, sustained minor injuries.

The deceased lived with her family in Khadki village in Ambegaon tehsil and studied at the Annasaheb Awate college in Manchar. According to the police, the father-daughter duo was returning home in the evening on Saturday. As a stretch of the road was damaged, Meera got down from the two-wheeler her father was riding even as lightning struck her, killing her on the spot. She was rushed to the sub-district hospital in Manchar where she was declared dead on arrival.