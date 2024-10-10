Liquor bottle clue helps Pune police crack murder case

An empty liquor bottle found near the man’s body with his head crushed helped the police nab the two accused in the murder case from Washim within 24 hours. The accused identified as Shiv Mangal Singh and Sondatta Mohan Dubey had killed Pappu alias Jitendra Tripathi as the latter used to belittle them. The trio hail from Chitrakoot district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The police were alerted about the body found near Aundh hospital early Tuesday morning.

According to the police, the head of the body was crushed in a bid to hide the victim’s identity. After finding an empty liquor bottle near the body, the police approached the nearby liquor shops and scanned its CCTV footages. They found the deceased with two persons at one shop on the day of the crime.

Harish Mane, assistant inspector, Pimpri-Chinchwad anti-gunda squad, said, “We found one of the suspects, Shiv Mangal Singh, to be associated with a courier agency and tracked his mobile location on Samruddhi Mahamarg. At one point, his mobile location was stagnant for almost 30 minutes, so we assumed he may have halted to have food. We checked CCTV footages of hotels at Parner in Ahmednagar, where he had stopped, and found him, along with three others, at Rajput Hotel near Pandhrin bridge.

“Later, when they took a bus, we contacted its driver and asked him to halt the vehicle at Shelu toll plaza and we detained the four, including two juveniles. We let go the minors as they were not involved in the case, and the accused confessed to the crime carried out over disputes.”

According to the police, Singh claimed that Tripathi, who recently came to Pune from his hometown, used to often criticise and put them down, instigating the duo to hatch a plan to kill him.

Sangvi Police Station have filed a case under Sections 103(1), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).