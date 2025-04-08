Lohegaon records 42.2 degrees Celsius, Koregaon Park 41.1 degrees Celsius

At 42.2 degrees Celsius, Lohegaon recorded the highest temperature thus far in the city followed by 41.1 degrees Celsius at Koregaon Park on Monday, April 7. At least eight locations in Pune district namely Lohegaon, Koregaon Park, Pashan, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Dhamdhere, Rajguru Nagar and Shirur witnessed temperatures at or above 40 degrees Celsius on April 7. The Shivajinagar observatory – the official weather station for Pune city – recorded the maximum temperature as 40.2 degrees Celsius, making it the city’s hottest day so far this summer season. According to the official forecast, the city will continue to experience above normal temperatures with dry weather conditions for the next two to three days as there is no strong system active over Maharashtra during this period. According to the official forecast, the city will continue to experience above normal temperatures with dry weather conditions for the next two to three days as there is no strong system active over Maharashtra during this period. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Not only Pune but the entire state is experiencing intense heat conditions with temperatures breaching the 40 degrees Celsius mark in many parts of central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha. On April 7, Akola district in Vidarbha recorded the highest maximum temperature at 44.2 degrees Celsius; followed by Brahmapuri at 43.8 degrees Celsius; and Chandrapur and Amravati at 43.6 degrees Celsius. In central Maharashtra, at least seven stations including Pune, Lohegaon, Ahmednagar, Jalgaon, Malegaon, Nashik and Solapur recorded maximum temperatures at or above 40 degrees Celsius.

About the current weather conditions and weather forecast, S D Sanap, senior meteorologist from IMD Pune, said, “As the state is experiencing dry weather conditions, this has resulted in an increase in maximum temperatures in Maharashtra. Some areas, especially in Konkan and north Maharashtra, are likely to experience a heatwave condition in the next 48 hours and a yellow alert for the same has been issued in these areas.”

On April 8 and 9, Pune city and the adjoining areas will experience higher temperatures whereas on April 9 and 10, Pune city is likely to experience partly cloudy weather. With a heatwave alert in parts of the state, some areas in Pune are likely to experience temperatures at or above 40 degrees Celsius for the next 48 hours. Hence, a safety advisory has been issued by the IMD.

Meanwhile, some areas, particularly in the southern part of Maharashtra are likely to experience isolated rainfall activity along with thunder and lightning activity on April 9 and 10.