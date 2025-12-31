Lokmanya Nagar residents hail verdict as Bombay HC slams political interference in redevelopment

Residents of Lokmanya Nagar in Sadashiv Peth on Wednesday welcomed the Bombay High Court’s ruling as a triumph for sustained citizen activism, saying months of protests, complaints, and representations finally compelled the judiciary to recognise their “pain and anguish” over stalled redevelopment projects. Resident representative Anil Barve said the administration’s conduct was “disgraceful,” while Shailesh Adke noted that the court’s January 15, 2026, deadline for implementation warned authorities against delaying redevelopment for political gains. (HT)

The High Court strongly criticised the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for “succumbing to political interference” and illegally delaying redevelopment, while clearing the way for two cooperative housing societies, Sunglory and Nutan CHS, to proceed.

A division bench of Justices GS Kulkarni and Aarti Sathe quashed what it termed a “factually incorrect” and “illegal” stay imposed on the societies. The court described MHADA officials’ conduct as “arbitrary” and a “colourable exercise of power,” emphasising that statutory authorities are answerable to citizens and cannot allow political pressure to override residents’ rights.

The redevelopment had been stalled following requests to cancel the no-objection certificate (NOC), including political representations by local MLA Hemant Rasane. Residents said the delay endangered nearly 800 families living in dilapidated buildings.

Ganesh Dabak, a petitioner from Nutan CHS, called the judgment the end of political bullying.

“For months, we were told a politician’s handwritten note was more powerful than the law. MHADA officials surrendered to appease a local MLA while our buildings crumbled. The High Court has shredded that illegal stay and sent a clear message, housing societies are not personal fiefdoms,” he said.

Advocate Ganesh Satpute, convenor of Lokmanya Society Bachao Kruti Samiti, said residents would continue monitoring the administration. “Officers now realise they are accountable to citizens and the court. We will ensure timelines are followed, and no new political obstacles are created,” he said.

Residents said the ruling restores hope for families living in unsafe buildings and serves as a wider symbol of citizen assertion in Pune’s old city, where redevelopment has long been hampered by delays, competing interests, and political interference.

“The era of rule by whim in Lokmanya Nagar is officially over,” Dabak said, calling the verdict both a legal and moral victory for cooperative housing societies across the city.